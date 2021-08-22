News

Paradise Foreshore Estate launches in Lagos

Paradise Foreshore Estate, an urban living redefined property has launched in Lagos providing a pristine waterfront living experience for people who value security, comfort, serenity and impeccable smart home designs. At a launch ceremony in Lagos attended by the crème de la crème in the Nigerian real estate sector and beyond, Paradise Foreshore Estate located opposite the popular Victoria Garden City waterfront was unveiled in a masterplan 3D modelling.

Paradise Foreshore Estate is designed in compliance with the Lagos State Government smart city policy boasting of a smart entry and exit system, security, regular electricity with back-up solar energy, good roads network, gym, sporting facilities and jetty services for crisscrossing the sprawling waterfront. According to Christiana Kanu, Managing Director of Property Crew, developers of Paradise Foreshore Estate, the estate is designed to cater for Nigerians yearning for a smart home that ticked all the boxes of luxury, security and affordability.

She said: “We are always interested in ensuring our home owners get beyond the value of their property. Paradise Foreshore Estate ticked all the boxes of proper title documentation of certificate of occupancy, luxury, security and serenity of a waterfront that will give home owners unrivalled comfort.” “The location and facilities as designed in the Paradise Foreshore Estate guarantees 100 percent relaxation and comfort taking into cognizance the stressful nature of the Lagos society,” Kanu explained. As part of the launch, A-list Nollywood actor, Mike Ezuruonye was also unveiled as the brand ambassador of Paradise Foreshore Estate.

