Paradox: Extreme hunger amid inflation decline

Inflation begins a gradual descent in the last two consecutive months. Its reduction is yet to translate into relieving majority of Nigerians from hunger, ABDULWAHAB ISA reports

After months of consistent rise in Consumer Price Index (CPI), the National Bureau of Statistics’ barometer for measuring monthly inflation, began a gradual descent. The last two months – April and May – released by NBS showed systemic nosedive in inflation. Inflation experienced its first drop to 18.12 per cent in April against March figure of 18.17 per cent. It experienced a second drop to 17.93 per cent in May. Going by NBS’ report, food inflation plunged to 22.28 per cent in May compared to the 22.72 per cent recorded in April. Coincidentally, NBS’ May figure, which suggested reduced inflation and crash in food prices, coincided with a report of the World Bank that indicated the opposite. The bank, in its latest report issued last week, indicated that over seven million Nigerians were pushed into poverty as the country wrestles rising food inflation, joblessness and other structural defects. This postulation can’t be farther from reality. In the last three years, prices of food items and other essential commodities have maintained an upward swing. The challenge of insecurity occasioned by herders and farmers’ clashes and bandits’ abduction at random for ransom invariably make farmers’ access to their farm impossible. Government has rolled out various interventions through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in form of grants, loan facilities as support to farmers and businesses. Regrettably, impacts of these interventions have yet to trickle down due to intricate insecurity confronting the country.

CPI decline amid rising poverty

The last two CPIs report of NBS’ suggested a gradual ease in food prices, but the reality on ground negates NBS’ findings. Daily, Nigerians wail and groan about high cost of food items and other essential commodities. An average Nigerian finds it extremely difficult feeding adequately and meeting up his other essential obligations. While CPI report by NBS indicated gradual ease in high prices of food items, a World Bank report punctured NBS position. In a report last week titled “critical reforms needed to reduce inflation and accelerate the recovery,” World Bank noted that rising prices had pushed about seven million Nigerians below the poverty line in 2020. Released by the bank’s Senior External Affairs Officer for Nigeria, Mansir Nasir, the report was in line with the latest World Bank Nigeria Development Update (NDU). The bank acknowledged that the Federal Government took measures to protect the economy against a much deeper recession. It was, however, recommended that certain policies should be set for a strong recovery.

“The NDU titled ‘resilience through reforms,’ notes that in 2020, Nigerian economy experienced a shallower contraction of -1.8 per cent than had been projected at the beginning of the pandemic (-3.2 per cent). “Although the economy started to grow again, prices are increasing rapidly, severely impacting Nigerian households.

“As of April 2021, the inflation rate was the highest in four years. Food prices accounted for over 60 per cent of the total increase in inflation. Rising prices have pushed an estimated seven million Nigerians below the poverty line in 2020 alone,” World Bank said last week World Bank Country Director for Nigeria, Shubham Chaudhuri, identified some of the challenges faced by the country and recommended a way forward. Chaudhuri said: “Nigeria faces interlinked challenges in relation to inflation, limited job opportunities and insecurity. “While government has made efforts to reduce the effect of these by advancing long-delayed policy reforms, it is clear that these reforms will have to be sustained and deepened for Nigeria to realise its development potential.” The statement quoted World Bank Lead Economist for Nigeria and coauthor of the NDU, Marco Hernandez, to have recommended what to be done by Nigeria’s government.

“Given the urgency to reduce inflation amidst the pandemic, a policy consensus and expedite reform implementation on exchange-rate management, monetary policy, trade policy, fiscal policy and social protection would help save lives, protect livelihoods and ensure a faster and sustained recovery,” Hernandez said The World Bank said that CBN should aim for greater flexibility by reestablishing a dollar interbank market, effectively allowing deposit money banks to trade currency on their own behalf to increase liquidity and move toward a single rate. Director General, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Segun Kadiri, while reflecting recently on rising food inflation and poverty, said the association wasn’t surprised that inflation, especially in the food sector, continues to spiral upwards.

“The manufacturing sector has remained in recession, even after the technical exit of the country’s economy,” Ajayi-Kadiri said. “As you are probably aware, the manufacturing sector posted a growth rate of -1.51 per cent in the Q4’20 from -1.52 per cent in Q3 of the same year.

“The current inflationary condition is a major contributor to the low-export penetration of goods manufactured in the country, some of which are largely in the agricultural sector of the economy, into the international market. “Note too, the disruption by insecurity of the feeder i.e. supply of raw materials to the food manufacturing segment of our association,” he said The MAN boss urged government to, among others, pursue consumer price stabilisation measures that will stimulate growth in agricultural output; deliberately support the manufacturing sector to guarantee improved output that can engender the reduced intensity of too much money chasing after fewer goods; further diversify the country’s revenue sources.

Experts’ view

Experts differed in their views regarding drop in inflation and what it meant for the economy. Reviewing the situation, Finance Adviser and wealth management expert, Mr. Gabriel Idakolo, attributed drop in inflation to government’s recent polices. “The policies of government im-plemented by CBN in the last two months has been having impact in the reduction of the inflationary trend in Nigeria. CBN has maintained a sustainable interest rate in its MPR and has increase circulation of forex into the economy.

They have increased access to U.S. dollars for payment of school fees abroad, PTA and BTA, thereby reducing the strain on naira. CBN has also started implementing favourable policies for the manufacturing sector by providing forex and ensuring they are accessed at competitive rates.

“The Federal Government has also commenced intervention funds disbursement to SMEs, Anchor Borrowers’ Programme through CBN and COVID relief loans to people affected by the pandemic. “The key areas of improvement in the ease of doing business is also being addressed by government. “There is also a show of commitment to tackle insecurity by government. All the measures would tend to return investors’ confidence and lift the economy on the long run,” he said. Managing Director, Credent Investment Managers Ltd, Ibrahim Shelleng, said the slight reduction was as a result of food importation.

He added that food had been the highest contributor to rising inflation. “The inflation in Nigeria is primarily driven by supply side factors caused by a restrictive exchange rate controls and inconsistent fiscal and monetary policy. The slight reduction in inflation could be attributed to the increase in food importation. NBS figures in Q1’21 showed a significant increase in food importation, so, this has possibly improved supply of some staples” “Food inflation has been the highest contributor to the inflationary figures and government has focused on reducing that through increased imports,” he added.

Asked what government could do to rein in inflation, he said: “inflation can be tackled by increasing domestic production. This has been made more difficult by the insecurity and other structural challenges. Monetary and fiscal policy must also synergise in addressing supply issues. Double digit interest rates make it more difficult for businesses to get cheap funding for production,” he said. Shelleng advised government to spend in critical growth sectors of the economy.

Last line

A number of factors responsible for the endemic poverty and the double digit inflation that beset Nigeria include insecurity, which, in effect, restrains farmers’ access to farms and, structural policy defects. A sustained effort at addressing insecurity will free up access to farms. This will, in turn, lead to surplus harvest and reduce the cost of food items.

