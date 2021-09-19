Parallel Congress: Ogun APC may share posts between Abiodun, Amosun’s factions

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Appeal Panel on the Local government congress in Ogun state yesterday hinted that the party may be adopting a sharing formula to distribute positions between the factions of governor Dapo Abiodun and Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

The five-man panel set up to treat the petition on the conduct of Local government congress in the state, dropped the hint, while addressing journalists in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Abiodun and Amosun have been at loggerhead over who controls the structure of the party leading to the conduct of parallel congresses both at ward and Local government levels.

The committee had received three petitions from two sitting Senators, elected party chairmen of 2018 in the state as well as some members of congress committee against the conduct of the ward congress.

