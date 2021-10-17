Parallel congresses in Kebbi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kebbi State yesterday conducted two parallel State Congresses as two factions failed to reach a compromise in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital.

One of the factions held its congress at Shagalinku Hotel while the other that involved the former Minister of Special Duties, Barr. Kabir Tanimu and National Women Leader was done at the Gwandangwaji Arena.

Delivering his speech, factional chairman who emerged winner, Ibrahim Manzu, said that his group produced the authentic party officials, adding that they would work with the other faction because of irregularities that characterized their action.

Manzu, who was a commissioner in the past administration expressed dismay over alleged bias by the leadership of the party headquarters in the crisis.

