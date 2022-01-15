Parallex Bank launches with promise to delight customers

The latest entrant into Nigeria’s commercial banking industry, Parallex Bank, held its official brand launch event yesterday, with the promise to redefine the banking landscape in Nigeria and Africa at large. Introducing the bank to a gathering, which included several dignitaries from both the private and public sector at the lender’s headquarters on Victoria Island Lagos, the Chairman of the bank, Dr. Adeola Phillips, said Parallex Bank was set to make a unique statement about what innovation can do in an industry that is constantly reinventing. She further stated that the bank will operate broadly with a competitive mindset, to disrupt the market and delight customers with very attractive offers, adding that the goal is to empower the banking public and to drive convenient and efficient commerce through the bank digital platforms.

She stressed that the Parallex mobile app offers customers the freedom to do much more as it will eliminate inconveniencies and hardships often faced by customers while carrying out transactions. Corroborating the Chairman’s claims, the Managing Director of Parallex Bank, Mr. Olufemi Bakre, said the bank’s promise to its customers is to be an enabler of limitless banking.

He pointed out that Parallex Bank is the first bank in Nigeria to migrate from being a micro-finance bank to a commercial bank. He said he was fully convinced that Parallex Bank limited will achieve more as it partners with customers to explore more business opportunities. Mr Bakre also stated that the vision of Parallex Bank is to be the preferred financial solution provider redefining customer experience through innovation. He assured customers of excellent banking products and services, stating that the bank’s offerings are designed to address the yearnings of Nigerians. According to him, on the app, customers can choose to create their unique account numbers, increase their transfer limits, make five free transfers per day to any bank in Nigeria.

