Paralympic Games: Oluwafemiayo strikes gold, set world record in Tokyo

Nigeria increased her medal haul at the ongoing Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan with a gold and a silver in powerlifting on Monday.

 

Folashade Oluwafemiayo won Team Nigeria’s third gold medal of the Games with a World Record performance, lifting 152kg to underline her complete dominance of the event. Speaking immediately after her gold-winning performance,

 

Oluwafemiayo appreciated God and the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, for allowing the team to go camping early. She also revealed that the postponement of the Games due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 Pandemic was a blessing in disguise for some of the athletes.

 

“Well, I want to thank the honourable minister; he camped us earlier so that we will be able to  prove ourselves thank God that the camping was okay and we proved ourselves,” she said.

 

“Yeah, it is a source of blessing to me (the postponement) honestly because as at that time last year, though I was prepared, not the way I wanted it because due to COVID-19, I was unable to train for like two months, so when we heard that the Games had been postponed, I said okay I would go for my training.

 

I had to build local weight in my house, I have it in my house so every day I do train gradually before they lifted the lockdown.”

