Sports

Paralympic Games: Tijani glad to win Nigeria’s first gold as Adesokan misses out on podium finish

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

Latifat Tijani is on Cloud Nine after she won Nigeria’s first gold medal at the ongoing Paralympic Games in Tokyo when she finished on top of the poll in the 45kg of the para powerlifting. The Ogun State-born athlete expressed her happiness in an interview with journalists after the victory and she dedicated the medal to her coach. “I’m so happy and glad for what I just achieved. I promised to bring home the gold andI thank Godforhelping me bring this gold home this year. “I am dedicating this Gold medal to my humble and hardworking coach who is always pushing and motivating me. He keeps me on my toes and makes me stay focused,” she said. Meanwhile, world parapowerlifting champion, Yakubu Adesokan, shockingly missed out of the podium finish after ending his campaign in the men’s -49kg in the fourth position. Adesokan who arrived in Japan on Wednesday was the favourite to clinch gold in the division but she disappointedly ended without a medal.

