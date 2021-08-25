Paralympics: Dallaji promises Team Nigeria gold medallists $1,000 each

Team Nigeria to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games have been told to go all out for medals, promising each gold medallist $1,000. Noah Dallaji, President of the African Children Talent Discovery Foundation (ACTDF), gave the charge over the weekend in herald of the official opening of the Games. “The physically challenged sports people are very dear to my heart.

They have always won medals and brought glory to our nation at every Olympiad,” Dallaji said.

“They have been consistent in their performance, they are also very resilient, ever ready to serve and bring glory to Nigeria and I think it is very important that we appreciate and encourage them.” “I will give $1000 for every gold and graduate down to silver and bronze medallists.

Let them know that Nigerians appreciate them, that we are behind them, and praying for their success. “I believe their success will inspire more and more persons with disabilities to find personal fulfillment through sports. When they perform and we appreciate and reward them to encourage them, it will go a long way to foster social integration in our society.”

The Nigeria Paralympic team has since departed for the Tokyo 2020 Games with about 21 athletes consisting of 10 powerlifters, 5 athletes and 6 para table tennis players.

