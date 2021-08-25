Sports

Paralympics: Dallaji promises Team Nigeria gold medallists $1,000 each

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Team Nigeria to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games have been told to go all out for medals, promising each gold medallist $1,000. Noah Dallaji, President of the African Children Talent Discovery Foundation (ACTDF), gave the charge over the weekend in herald of the official opening of the Games. “The physically challenged sports people are very dear to my heart.

 

They have always won medals and brought glory to our nation at every Olympiad,” Dallaji said.

 

“They have been consistent in their performance, they are also very resilient, ever ready to serve and bring glory to Nigeria and I think it is very important that we appreciate and encourage them.” “I will give $1000 for every gold and graduate down to silver and bronze medallists.

 

Let them know that Nigerians appreciate them, that we are behind them, and praying for their success. “I believe their success will inspire more and more persons with disabilities to find personal fulfillment through sports. When they perform and we appreciate and reward them to encourage them, it will go a long way to foster social integration in our society.”

 

The Nigeria Paralympic team has since departed for the Tokyo 2020 Games with about 21 athletes consisting of 10 powerlifters, 5 athletes and 6 para table tennis players.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports Top Stories

Ethics breaches: FIFA bans CAF President, Ahmad, for five years

Posted on Author Reporter

    Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Ahmad has been banned for five years by FIFA for breaching various codes of ethics. The FIFA vice-president, 60, has been found to have breached codes relating to duty of loyalty, offering and accepting gifts, abuse of position as well as misappropriation of funds, reports the BBC. […]
Sports

EPL: We ‘did everything to lose’ against Arsenal, says Tuchel

Posted on Author Reporter

• Defeat leaves Chelsea with Champions League uncertainty • Tuchel takes full ‘responsibility’ for seven changes to side Thomas Tuchel blamed himself for fielding a much-changed lineup that lost narrowly to Arsenal, saying his side received a “wake-up call” that leaves them uncertain of Champions League qualification via the domestic route with two games left. Chelsea […]
Sports

EPL: Leaders Liverpool beaten at Southampton

Posted on Author Reporter

*New lockdown won’t affect pro sport Liverpool’s Premier League title defence suffered a setback as they fell to their second loss of the season at Southampton. Danny Ings’ superb second-minute lob over Reds goalkeeper Alisson, from a James Ward-Prowse free-kick, settled the contest against his former club, reports the BBC. Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side remain […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica