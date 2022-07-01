PARE, Oxfam donate N100,000 to Bauchi communities

A non-governmental organisation, Pastoral Resolve (PARE), has donated N100,000 to the overall best group on tree seedlings plant production in Shira Local Government Area of Bauchi State. Speaking during the lunch of the tree seedlings production for climate change resilience and disaster risk reduction in Shira, the PARE Technical Team Officer, Mr Shuaibu Aliyu Kobi, said the group has been selected based on their outstanding performance out of the 360 communities in the local government. According to him, the group were able to nurse 280 varieties of beneficial trees as a means of getting income as well as adding value to their village saving loans accounts (VSLA), respectively. He added that the gesture is a collaboration between PARE and the Oxfam Line project. In his remarks, Oxfam Line project state Coordinator, Mr Samuel Lashom, congratulated the winner and urged them to maintain the tempo.
