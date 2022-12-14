Parent company reputation propels growth of FBNBank, UK

Against the background of FBNBank UK’s recent celebration of its 40th anniversary, Tony Chukwunyem writes that the reputation of its parent company, the FirstBank of Nigeria Group, has helped to propel the lender’s growth

The first company to offer a product or service (first mover) often comes with its own risks and rewards. Although the former can sometimes be a tough challenge, companies that succeed in overcoming it, usually grow to become quite successful. With over 128 years history of continuous business operations, the FirstBank of Nigeria Group is clearly the country’s premier financial institution. With over N3 trillion customers deposits and N5trillion total assets, the bank is one of the nation’s tier1 lenders. Leveraging technology to drive innovation, the bank continues to evolve and maintain its position as a banker of banks, institutions and governments. Analysts note that apart from Firstbank of Nigeria’s veteran status in the Nigerian banking industry being a key strength that attracts business, the reputation of the brand, coupled with its presence and coverage through its various subsidiaries in countries, such as DRC, Senegal, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea, Gambia and Sierra Leone, has helped to drive the growth of FBNBank UK. Established in 1982 as the London Branch of FirstBank to foster international banking relationships for Nigerian and foreign businesses, the lender, on 1 November 2002, transformed into Nigeria’s first fullfledged bank in the UK, with its trading name FBN Bank UK Limited, thus making it the first Nigerian fully-owned subsidiary in the UK. Since its establishment, FBN Bank UK has served as a gateway, connecting international markets in Africa, Europe and the rest of the world to the world class financial services solution that the UK offers. According to analysts, “the UK is seen by many as the most sophisticated banking market in Europe. The presence of a full-fledged subsidiary adequately regulated by the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), is a key strength of the FBN brand.” In his welcome address at the lender’s recent 40th Anniversary Gala Dinner, the Chief Executive Officer, FBN Bank UK Ltd, Sam Aiyere, said: “Since its establishment, our Bank has demonstrated an unmatched dexterity, serving as a gateway connecting international markets in Africa, Europe and the rest of the world to the finest financial services solution that the UK has to offer. “Through its office in the UK and the Paris Branch, our Bank has continued to facilitate international trade between Africa and Europe while offering top-notch, world-class corporate, institutional, and private banking solutions to our esteemed customers.” “We have recorded laudable achievement only because you stand solidly with us. Therefore, I dedicate the success of the past 40 years to all our stakeholders. Thank you for being the lever beneath our thrust,” he added.

Expressing his delight with the patronage and support extended to FBNBank UK, CEO, FirstBank, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, said: “Today we celebrate 40 years of unbroken business operations in the United Kingdom; 40 years of supporting and enabling dreams; 40 years of resilience and relevance; 40 years of trust, safety and security; 40 years of long-term value to all stakeholders; and 40 years of partnerships beyond borders. “I believe the future is bright for FBN Bank UK. With our beautiful outing tonight, our Group stands out, once again, as one big and happy family of many parts.” In his speech, Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, said: “FBNBank UK’s established presence in a leading global financial centre such as London ensures that FirstBank Group is well positioned to play an active role in the promotion of Africa as an investment destination, attract much needed capital to the continent and facilitate trade with other parts of the world. “The presence of FirstBank in other countries outside Nigeria shows that the span of its impact is continent-wide. As you are headquartered in the largest economy on the continent, you have a unique role in also facilitating capital flows into other African countries and assisting their economic growth and development.” Also, in his goodwill message, President Muhammedu Buhari, said: “FirstBank has profoundly demonstrated a high level of nationalism by keeping the Nigerian dream at the heart of its business through constant evolution to birth agile financial services solution to suit the demands of its customers both home and abroad. Also, perhaps more than any other institution in its class, FirstBank has supported the Government by providing human resources at various times to booster much required professional expertise in various sectors of our economy.”

