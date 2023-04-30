Parent Cries Out, Says ‘Our Children Still In Desert 3 Days After Leaving Sudan’

Shortly after the Federal Government declared that the Nigerian citizens have been successfully evacuated from Khartoum, the Sudanese capital due to the war going on in the country, parents express concern over the state of their children.

Some parents who spoke on the condition of the trapped children in a chat with newsmen on Sunday said the children are yet to cross to Egypt.

They further explain that the students have not gained access to Cairo, the nation’s capital, where they could travel by air to Nigeria.

A parent who had two children travelling in the entourage of four buses said they had been abandoned by their drivers.

He said that based on the information he received from his children, they were left around a boundary between Sudan and Egypt.

He said, “They were living in the open, under scorching desert conditions with no food, water, or money in their possession. Among those in the entourage are little children to some Nigerians living in the country, who are perhaps taking such a long and disturbing journey for the first time.”

Eight buses are said to have left with the students and other Nigerians from Sudan’s International University of Africa (IUA) in Khartoum on Saturday.