Education

Parent’s Forum donates medical centre, ambulance to Caleb Varsity

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju Comment(0)

As part of their commitment to uplifting the standard of healthcare delivery system and boost the learning environment, the Parent’s Forum of Caleb University, Imota, Lagos has donated an ultra-modern Medical Centre and ambulance to the private institution.

 

The 16-bed medical centre, located in a serene environment on the campus for easy accessibility to the students in case of emergencies, had been inaugurated and handed over to the university management.

 

While commissioning the medical centre, the Vice President of the Forum, Mr. Oritseweyinmi Boyo, who led other parents during the event, said that the Forum deemed it fit to make the laudable contribution to the development of the institution bearing in mind the need for a better and world class medical facility for the students and staff.

 

This was even as he commended the efforts of Mrs. Uche Omotayo of Blougat Nig Ltd, who handled the project for the excellent work done. Meanwhile, Mrs. Omotayo, however, lauded the Parents Forum for the opportunity given her to serve as well as the university management for their cooperation she enjoyed during the construction of the project.

The medical centre is equipped with state-of-the-art medical equipment that will provide world class medical services to students and staff of the institution.

 

These include nurses’ changing rooms, theatre halls, male and female wards, alternative power generating system, access facilities for the physically challenged and aged, water treatment plant and a medical ambulance, equipped with modern medical gadgets including life support features.

 

On his part, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Nosa Owens-Ibie, said that the medical centre is a testament to the fact that the university was committed to provision and delivery of quality health care to the students and staff.

 

While reiterating that “provision of quality health care begins with a commitment to health care, noted that the 16-bedded ultra-modern medical centre has spacious general ward, semiprivate wards, private wards and a theatre, a dispensary with the required medications to handle emergencies and medical conditions that would be presented to the centre. In another development, no fewer than 547 students of the university, who wrote the compulsory global Information Technology (IT) in Digital Marketing (Google) certification have been successful in the certification examination released recently.

 

The results, according to a statement by the university’s Head, Public and Community Relations, Dr. Elvis Otobo, are the first product of the university policy in which every student across all programmes should obtain global Information Technology (IT) Certification, which took effect in the 2020/2021 session

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

Unilag crisis: SSANU writes Buhari, demands due process, fairness

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

 …says President’s directive’ll deepen crisis The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), on Monday berated President Muhammadu Buhari for issuing directives that would further deepen the ongoing crisis at the University of Lagos. As visitor to the university, President Buhari had on Friday suspended the Pro-Chancellor, Dr Wale Babalakin, and the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe from […]
Education

Sterling Bank pioneers work-study for school leavers, offers 65% scholarship

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

    The management of Sterling Bank Plc has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Washington DC-based Nexford University for sponsorship of secondary school leavers in Nigeria to earn international undergraduate degrees under a maximum duration of three years.   Under the initiative, the beneficiaries will also gain handson expertise for which they will be […]
Education

NOUN graduates 158 SQAT trainees

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) has restated determination to provide quality Open Distance Learning (ODL) Education that will strengthen capacity and management of e-learning platforms for quality university education. This was disclosed during the virtual graduation of the first phase of the Special Quality Assurance Training (SQAT I) training programme for members of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica