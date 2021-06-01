Parent’s Forum donates medical centre, ambulance to Caleb Varsity

As part of their commitment to uplifting the standard of healthcare delivery system and boost the learning environment, the Parent’s Forum of Caleb University, Imota, Lagos has donated an ultra-modern Medical Centre and ambulance to the private institution.

The 16-bed medical centre, located in a serene environment on the campus for easy accessibility to the students in case of emergencies, had been inaugurated and handed over to the university management.

While commissioning the medical centre, the Vice President of the Forum, Mr. Oritseweyinmi Boyo, who led other parents during the event, said that the Forum deemed it fit to make the laudable contribution to the development of the institution bearing in mind the need for a better and world class medical facility for the students and staff.

This was even as he commended the efforts of Mrs. Uche Omotayo of Blougat Nig Ltd, who handled the project for the excellent work done. Meanwhile, Mrs. Omotayo, however, lauded the Parents Forum for the opportunity given her to serve as well as the university management for their cooperation she enjoyed during the construction of the project.

The medical centre is equipped with state-of-the-art medical equipment that will provide world class medical services to students and staff of the institution.

These include nurses’ changing rooms, theatre halls, male and female wards, alternative power generating system, access facilities for the physically challenged and aged, water treatment plant and a medical ambulance, equipped with modern medical gadgets including life support features.

On his part, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Nosa Owens-Ibie, said that the medical centre is a testament to the fact that the university was committed to provision and delivery of quality health care to the students and staff.

While reiterating that “provision of quality health care begins with a commitment to health care, noted that the 16-bedded ultra-modern medical centre has spacious general ward, semiprivate wards, private wards and a theatre, a dispensary with the required medications to handle emergencies and medical conditions that would be presented to the centre. In another development, no fewer than 547 students of the university, who wrote the compulsory global Information Technology (IT) in Digital Marketing (Google) certification have been successful in the certification examination released recently.

The results, according to a statement by the university’s Head, Public and Community Relations, Dr. Elvis Otobo, are the first product of the university policy in which every student across all programmes should obtain global Information Technology (IT) Certification, which took effect in the 2020/2021 session

Like this: Like Loading...