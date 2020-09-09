News

Parents, friends barred from attending Call to Bar Sept 15

The Body of Benchers has restrained parents, guardians and well-wishers of bar aspirants from attending the call-to-bar ceremony scheduled to hold at the Eagle Square, Abuja on September 15.

 

Before this restraint, the Body of Benchers which regulates the admission of successful law students into the legal profession used to give each aspiring lawyers the privilege of inviting two persons to attend the Call to Bar ceremony.

 

However, the body, in a notice issued yesterday, stated that only aspirants would be allowed into the venue of the event. The body noted that its decision was in line with COVID-19 safety measures.

 

According to the notice signed by the Secretary of Body of Benchers, Mrs. H. A. Turaki, the ceremony would physically hold at the Eagle Square, but would be broadcast live on national television. The notice reads in part:

 

“…The choice of the Eagle Square was made due to its semblance with the National Stadium since it is an open-spaced facility. “It will give room for better ventilation considering the guidelines on curbing the spread of COVID-19 virus. “We regret to inform the parents/guardians of the aspirants and the general public that the ceremony is strictly for the aspirants.

 

“However, parents/ guardians are advised to watch the ceremony through national television as there is going to be live streaming of the ceremony on national television and other social media platforms.

 

“Aspirants should note that they are required to be seated by 8:30a.m. Late coming will not be tolerated.”

