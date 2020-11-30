Business

Parents, guardians advised on children, wards' future

Stanbic IBTC Trustees Limited, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, said it had created the Stanbic IBTC “Education Trust” (SET) scheme to help parents and guardians secure the future of their children and wards respectively.

 

In a press release, the organisation said: “SET is a convenient and flexible investment plan with long term benefits, designed to support parents and guardians as they strive to provide quality education for their children and wards.”

 

According to the statement, “with the outbreak of COVID-19, the importance of preparing for unprecedented situations cannot be overemphasized; this investment plan helps parents and guardians prepare for rainy days to ensure their children and wards have access to excellent learning.

 

Parents and guardians are also able to nominate SET as a beneficiary for their insurance policies as this can help cushion the effect of a parent or guardian’s death or permanent disability on the education of the child or ward.”

 

Speaking on the rationale behind SET, Charles Omoera, Chief  2020Executive, Stanbic IBTC Trustees Limited, stated that the organisation understood the importance of quality education on individuals and the country’s economic growth. “We understand the major role quality education plays in laying a good foundation towards build    ing future leaders.

 

That is why at Stanbic IBTC, we encourage parents and guardians to properly plan and invest in educational trusts like SET to avoid occurrences that might bring their children or wards’ education to a halt,” he said.

 

According to him, an education trust helps smoothen the rough financial edges when adverse circumstances occur and makes the attainment of family goals and aspirations seamless to achieve.

 

One unique benefit of SET is that payments are effected directly to the institution of learning, thereby ensuring there are no diversions of funds.

