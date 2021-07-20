‘Parents’ role integral in child-learning process’

The need for parents as key stakeholders to play critical roles and deeply involved in achieving success in their children’s learning process in schools has been stressed.

This is as parents at Bridge Nigeria, a network of community nursery and primary schools in underserved communities in Lagos and Osun States have commended the organisation for ensuring that they are actively involved in their child’s development and academic success.

They gave the commendation during the Parent Fest event, organised in Lagos by Bridge Nigeria to ensure that parents play an integral role in assisting their child’s learning and for them to articulate the responsibilities they will uphold in their child’s education.

Unlike typical PTA meetings, the Parent Fest provided the new and returning parents the opportunity to learn how to help extend teaching outside the classroom, monitor their children’s academic work and the additional resources available for learning with a view to garnering insight on the typical ‘Day in the Life of a Bridge Pupils’ in the classroom.

According to a parent, Mr. Sunday Okoduwa, who has three children in Primary One, Three and Six, the parent fest is enlightening and unique as it avails the parents an opportunity to experience firsthand how the teachers teach the pupils in the classroom.

“We got to know the technicality of teaching and learning. I learnt how teachers track and monitor the progress of the pupils and how they get the children’s attention using cheers and energizers.” he said.

Also, Mrs. Ibilola Agbojo said the event was an indication that Bridge cares, noting that by creating more avenues for parents to meet with the teachers and academy managers, they have more clarity about their role in their children’s success.

“The parent fest initiative is highly commendable and I hope it can be sustained,” Agbojo stated. Meanwhile, Bridge Nigeria said it strongly believes that parents’ involvement in learning activities of their children improves attendance and helps children feel more motivated in the classes.

“The more parents are involved in their children’s education, the better the children’s class motivation, behavior, and grades become,” the organisation further stressed.

On the academic progress of her child, who is in one of the Bridge International Academies in Abule Egba, Lagos, Mrs. Olufunke Akanni said that she was happy so far about the progress her child is making at his school.

