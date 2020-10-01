Parents seek school fees’ waiver for 2019/2020 session

Nigeria Parents Forum (NPF), an umbrella body of all parents of school children, has called on states and the federal government to waive the school fees of the remaining 2019/2020 academic session for parents and guardians.

National Coordinator of the forum, Monday Eze, made the call in a release made available to journalists in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital.

He noted that the call for the 2019/2020 school fees to be waived for parents and guardians became necessary in view of the devastating effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the global economy and the individual incomes of the Nigerian parents.

“Funds for the grossly abused school feeding programme should be channelled by the federal and state governments to the direction of school fees of Nigerian school children and undergraduates,” he suggested.

Eze pointed out that Nigerian parents need special intervention of the federal and state governments to offer them room to prepare to handle the payments for the 2021/2022 academic session.

“So far, many schools have resumed in states of the federation while the remaining states are preparing grounds for school resumption. These developments have financial implications for Nigerian parents hence this request for waiver of school fees,” he submitted.

