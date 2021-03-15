Parents should nurture their children’s talents – Olayinka Beyonce

Five-year-old, award winning kid, Olayinka Beyonce Omotoyinbo, has advised parents to identify the hidden talents in their children, and nurture it to fruition.

Olayinka stated this, in a chat with our Correspondent in Lekki, when we sort her opinion on parental neglect of their kids, while growing.

“I come from a lovely family, where my parents pay rapt attention to our needs, and give us room to express ourselves, whenever we wish to do so.

“When I found passion in modelling, I discussed with my mum, that this is what I loved, and she encouraged me, and told me she will help me grow in it. When brands started coming to me for endorsements, my parents did not object to it, because it was something that will showcase me to the world.

“I have won an award through modeling and endorsements, because of my steadfastness and commitment to what I love.

“There are parents that want their children to be medical doctors, engineers, lawyers, and so on. If you tell such parents that you want to be an entertainer or an artist, they may threaten to disown you that you don’t know what you are saying.

“People no longer do conventional jobs, with the advent of technology, where the world is now a global family.

“We should do away with big portfolios, and see that people are making it big through entertainment. No child should be discriminated on the grounds of his chosen career. Let parents help their children to build on their passion, so that we won’t be having misfits at our different fields of endeavors.

The goal should be to have a sustainable income and be successful, not to be in competition with people,” Olayinka concluded.

