Parents, teachers worried as schools resume

As the long holidays come to an end and schools are about to reopen, parents, teachers and pupils are anxious about what to expect for various reasons. DEBORAH OCHENI reports.

The transition back to classes as the holiday ends can be a stressful time for children and parents alike. It is a global desire that every child has access to quality education across regions of the world. In Nigeria, the government and parents are battling towards ensuring this goal is achieved. There are obvious challenges ranging from the poor standard of education coupled with the cost of education. These are huge enough challenges for parents owing to the failure on the part of the government to provide requisite and enabling infrastructures in public schools and measurable regulations of the entire educational system. There are public schools which are generally a far cry from what schools in the real sense should be. There are places where one teacher teaches the entire classes in a school. In some regions within the country, there are places where children learn under trees or inside buildings without roofs. In trying to find a way out of this total mess in Nigerian education sector, access to quality schools have fallen into the hands of the private sector. Many parents in their honest desire to give their children quality education have become addicted to patronizing these private schools where a child’s access to quality education is sold at a very high rate beyond what most parents can even afford giving their income. This has placed some parents under increased daily pressure and undue stress. Security threats It is no longer news that Nigeria has been grappling with a lot of security challenges. In the past ten year, insecurity has been the order of the day. It ranges from the Book Haram insurgency, banditry and kidnapping to the perennial attacks on communities by armed herders who are in search of pasture and water for their flock. The situation has become so bad that everywhere including markets, motor parks, police stations,hospitals and even prisons are now prone to attacks. The educational system is not left out of the menace of insecurity as some schools have also been attacked, raided by the armed bandits and terrorists resulting in the mass abduction of students and pupils. Forced closure Before the primary and secondary schools in the Federal Capital Territory embarked on their long holidays, there were security reports indicating that some of the schools were no longer safe. There were threats of invasion especially on schools at the outskirts of the city. In fact, the situation was so bad that the Federal Capital Ter-ritory Administration (FCTA) ordered the school authorities to shut down their activities even in the middle of their sessional examinations. Some schools had to relocate the pupils to safer schools to complete the examinations while others were made to conclude the examinations in a hurry. Thereafter, parents were asked to pick up their children within a given period to ensure every one of them got home safely. While the schools managed to close last term without any untoward incident , the threats of possible security breaches are still there. There is no gain saying that parents and school authorities are approaching the resumption for a new school year with some anxieties. There are concerns that effective teaching and learning can only take place in a conducive, safe and secure environment in these schools. Reopening activities It is against this background that Inside Abuja beams its searchlight on the level of preparedness of school authorities and parents as schools resume for a new session. Judith Oloche, a class teacher at Bexth Path Academy said before resumption, a lot of activities are undertaken to prepare the school for the children. “Like first term, we decorate our classes by pasting teaching aids on the wall for the lower classes to make it easy for them to access and all that is done already. The lesson plan and notes are ready. By the mercies of God, I am fully ready for resumption and enthusiastic about it because we are going to meet lots of new pupils,” she said. Speaking also as a parent, Oloche noted that it is the faithfulness of God that is helping them through considering the size of the salary they earn and the cost of keeping a child in school. “Considering what we get as salary earners, when trying to calculate, you notice that the salary is not even enough for feeding alone. But by God’s mercies, I see everything falling into place. “We believe that God is going to provide for us because, considering the situation of the country, things are really hard with little income but God is faithful. We will not stop our children from going to school as a result of what is going on. They must go to school and God will always provide,” she said. She counseled that parents should take it easy on themselves to ease off the stress of paying their ward’s school fees. PTA’s involvement “Like the school where I teach, I could remember the last PTA we had, parents were informed not to really be under pressure to pay their children’s fees. They were told that they can pay in installments to make it easy for them. “So, there is no need to be under pressure and for those that couldn’t afford it for a time, they can come and plead with owners of the school so that the children will start and then with time they pay off the fees. “If parents feel the school their children are attending at a time is too expensive for them, they should opt for a cheaper one. Although I don’t advise changing children’s school, but if it’s beyond you to cope, take them to a more affordable school instead of keeping them at home,” she said. On quality of teaching and learning as well as security concerns, Oloche advised parents to be careful with the kind of schools they enrol their children to avoid penny wise, pound foolish. “I don’t know about others, but for the school I work, the security is very tight, and we have been told as teachers to be vigilant and conscious of security,” she said Monday Uya, proprietor, the Senate Academy said security had become a major concern that every school should not treat with levity. “security is not a one-man business, we all need to be conscious of security so that at the end of the day, we will all protect ourselves and our properties. Our school is safe enough for our children as the fence is high enough and the gate is well guarded. Pupils are expected to be in school by 7:30 am and once the stipulated time is past, nobody will be allowed into the school premises,” he said. Voice of parents Paul Ejiga, father of three children, acknowledged the poor security situation across Nigeria and the impact it has had on the education sector. “We are aware of the security challenge all over the country not just in schools but every where. No where is safe in the country. With the rate at which children are kidnapped from schools these days, I have my reservation about sending my children to school. “But on the second thought, keeping them at home doesn’t guarantee their safety. So we try to be security conscious while we leave the rest for God. My children were to resume school last week but we got a letter from the school that the government has directed that the resumption should be delayed till this week,” he said. On the economic situation, Ejiga noted that as a parent, he was determined to do his best to sponsor the education of his children as much as possible. “I’ll try the much I can to not to live above my income so, I send my children to school I can afford even though the hike in cost of living now is making us look unprepared,” he said. Parent’s role Anthonia Ogala, also a parent, noted that resuming a new session is always a whole lot of tasks for her. “As parents, this is one of the most difficult times for us in Abuja. Just after paying house rent, schools are resuming for a new session and that means buying a new set of stationery, changing school uniform, lunch pack and a whole lot. “My son’s school wrote to us that the transport fare for the school bus has almost doubled. I don’t even know where to start from because I went to food stuff and snacks for the resumption and the prices at which I’m getting them is ridiculous. Imaging buying a crate of eggs as high as N2,500 in Abuja. I even went round my locality looking for an affordable school to enroll my children, but the standard is too poor and I have already invested so much in their academics that I wouldn’t want the effort to be wasted. But it’s really not easy on us,” Ogala said. Shedding light specifically on steps that schools should take to secure their environments, Amos Okolo said every school should embrace the modern methods of securing their premises. “Beyond hiring enough experienced security men, having CCTV or metal detectors around school, specifically at entrances and exits remains very important. All those things sometimes appear expensive, but at the end of the day, they save lives. “Schools should also work with the communities where they are located, know the local police authority, and have an arrangement where the police can patrol around the school at regular intervals, jjust as it is very important for school owners to work with security experts to identify security threats in good time,” he said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...