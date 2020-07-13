News

Parents to FG: You’re playing with future of our children for locking down schools

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI Comment(0)

Nigeria Parents Forum (NPF) yesterday said the federal government was playing with the future of their children by cancelling this year’s West African Senior Secondary Examination and other school examinations because of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

 

The forum said the unprecedented decision was taken by the Federal Government without proper consultations with parents, students and other critical stakeholders in the education sector. National Coordinator of the forum, Monday Eze stated this in Abakaliki at a press briefing.

 

Eze said: “As responsible parents we want to state that this laid-back approach to the management of a sensitive sector like the education system is not good for the country and for posterity as it amounts to playing with the future of our children.

 

This is true as the Corona virus pandemic has no timeline and may not likely end after a session after all.

 

“Nigeria Parents Forum, NPF, an association of Nigerian parents concerned about positive parenting with the hope of raising responsible children who will serve as leaders of tommorow, have  re ceived the news of the Federal Government decision to cancel the West African Senior Secondary Examination and other school examinations for 2020; and to lock down schools in Nigeria because of the Covid-19 pandemic for a full session with great shock.

 

“That this unprecedented decision was taken by the Federal Government without proper consultations with parents, students and other critical stakeholders in the education sector like  State Governments, Teachers and private school proprietors speaks much about the arbitrariness and ineptitude of the drivers or the managers of Nigerian Education System. Nigerian Parents Forum hereby registers her protest and displeasure over that wrong decision of the Federal Government.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

The South must align to rule –Imo APC

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi OWERRI

The Publicity Secretary of the Imo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Jones Onwuasoanya has said that Southern Nigeria must align and forge alliances with the North if they must rule.   Responding to questions on the possible moves for alignment, realignment and shopping of a favourable presidential candidate for the South, […]
News

Dana carries out dry run of operations ahead of resumption

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Ahead of flight resumption, Nigerian carrier, Dana Air, on Wednesday carried out a dry run at the Murtala Muhammed Airport 2 (MMA2) and shakedown flights from Lagos to Port Harcourt and back. According to a statement by the airline’s Media and Communications Manager, Kingsley Ezenwa, Dana Air had to carry out the exercise to demonstrate […]
News

Why we sealed off APC Secretariat —Police

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim,

The Police Area Commander of Wuse, FCT Abuja, Mureeden A. S. has said the reason for sealing off the National Decretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), was based on credible intelligence that “some persons had concluded plans to forment trouble”. The Area Commander, who was accompanied to the party’s secretariat Thursday by the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: