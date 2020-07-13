Parents to FG: You’re playing with future of our children for locking down schools

Nigeria Parents Forum (NPF) yesterday said the federal government was playing with the future of their children by cancelling this year’s West African Senior Secondary Examination and other school examinations because of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The forum said the unprecedented decision was taken by the Federal Government without proper consultations with parents, students and other critical stakeholders in the education sector. National Coordinator of the forum, Monday Eze stated this in Abakaliki at a press briefing.

Eze said: “As responsible parents we want to state that this laid-back approach to the management of a sensitive sector like the education system is not good for the country and for posterity as it amounts to playing with the future of our children.

This is true as the Corona virus pandemic has no timeline and may not likely end after a session after all.

“Nigeria Parents Forum, NPF, an association of Nigerian parents concerned about positive parenting with the hope of raising responsible children who will serve as leaders of tommorow, have re ceived the news of the Federal Government decision to cancel the West African Senior Secondary Examination and other school examinations for 2020; and to lock down schools in Nigeria because of the Covid-19 pandemic for a full session with great shock.

“That this unprecedented decision was taken by the Federal Government without proper consultations with parents, students and other critical stakeholders in the education sector like State Governments, Teachers and private school proprietors speaks much about the arbitrariness and ineptitude of the drivers or the managers of Nigerian Education System. Nigerian Parents Forum hereby registers her protest and displeasure over that wrong decision of the Federal Government.

Like this: Like Loading...