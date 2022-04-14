Sports

Paris 2024: Eight athletes get IOC scholarships

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The journey to the Paris 2024 Olympics has begun for eight Nigerian athletes as they have been captured in the latest International Olympic Committee (IOC) scholarship scheme. The list is headlined by 100 metres hurdler and reigning Commonwealth gold medallist, Oluwatobiloba Amusan who also won the 100m Hurdles title at the Diamond League and Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist, Ese Brume. Other star athletes on the scholarship list include Aruna Quadri who has shot himself into reckoning as the first African Table Tennis player to play in the quarter-finals of the Olympics and recently became the first African player to reach the semi-final of the World Table Tennis star contender championship in Qatar. The list also has Imaobong Uko(Athletics) and Offiong Edem(Table Tennis). Under the scholarship scheme, athletes will receive a monthly payment until the Paris 2024 Olympics, due to open on Friday, July 26 2024, and ends on Sunday, 11 August. Also on the list are two of Nigeria’s best female Wrestlers, Olympic Silver medallist Blessing Oborodudu and Freestyle sensation, Adekuruoye Odunayo and Taekwondo star, Elizabeth Anyanacho. An overjoyed Secretary-General of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, NOC, Banji Oladapo, said that the scholarship was an indication that Team Nigeria’s light at Paris Olympics could glow brighter than expected. Oladapo noted that the scholarship included access to appropriate training facilities with coaches who specialise in their respective disciplines, regular medical and scientific assistance, accident and illness insurance, pocket money, and travel costs for the athletes’ participation in relevant competitions and qualification events.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Edo 2020: Heavy rain halts opening ceremony

Posted on Author Reporter

  The official opening ceremony of the Edo 2020 National Sports  Festival was on Tuesday evening disrupted due to a heavy downpour in Benin City. There was traffic gridlock around the venue, Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium while the sports complex itself witnessed some hiccups due to the heavy rains. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, expected to declared […]
Sports

JUST IN: Real striker, Benzema, found guilty in sex tape blackmail trial

Posted on Author Reporter

  France and Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has been found guilty of conspiring to blackmail a fellow French footballer with a sex tape. A judge handed Benzema a one-year suspended jail term and ordered him to pay a €75,000 (£63,000; $84,000) fine, reports the BBC. Benzema, 33, was one of five people put on […]
Sports

Qatar 2022 play-offs: Painstill charges Ghana FA to appoint Appiah for Nigeria’s tie

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami

A former Ghana international John Paintsil, on Monday urged the Ghana Football  Association to appoint Coach Kwesi Appiah for the crucial 2022 World Cup play-offs against Nigeria slated for March. Ghana, currently in search for a new coach after Milovan Rajevac was fired in January following the Black Stars’ disastrous performance in the just ended […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica