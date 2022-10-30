Paris 2024: Nigeria through to second round, beat Tanzania 2-0

•The most important thing is the victory –Yusuf

Two second half goals by Nigeria U-23 team secured the team a passage to the next qualifying round of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The coach Salisu Yusuf led team defeated their Tanzania counterpart 2-0 in Ibadan to qualified on 3-1 aggregate after the first leg ended 1-1 last weekend.

The Olympic Eagles have now moved into the final qualifying phase before entering into an eight-team cup format for the African slot at next year Olympics. Morocco will host the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations next year. Meanwhile, the coach of the team, Salisu Yusuf, has said the most important thing for him and the team was the victory which they achieved.

Speaking at the post match conference, the coach said it was difficult bringing the team to the level expected of them as they had little time to play together as a team. He also blamed the weather for the poor first half.

“It has not been easy putting the team together. The player are good but they lacked match fitness. We had to build them to a good level. I believe the team will continue to develop. There is progress in the team,” he said.

“The first half wasn’t easy because of the weather, they (Tanzania) were very compact and often hit us on the counter. Our build up was slow and we found it difficult to penetrate. We had to step up our circulation and the ball moved well. “It’s all about team building. There was no connection at a stage.

How many days did we converge? It is not easy building the team. We won the game and that’s most important.” The team is expected to meet Guinea in the next round after it was reported that the team walked over their opponent, Uganda.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...