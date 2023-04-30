Sports

Paris 2024: Nigerians Should Expect More Medals From Wrestling –Igali

President of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation, Daniel Igali, has hinted that the odds have increased for Wrestling to improve on Japan Olympic success after the Federation secured the service of a United World Wrestling trainer Angel Pineda.

Igali who spoke to journalists in Yenagoa described the presence of Angel Pineda as a boost to the coaches and wrestlers as it would improve their awareness and modern understanding of the game. “The aim of these programmes is to select our National Team members that will represent us at the upcoming Senior African Wrestling championships in Tunisia,” he said.

“As we all know the Wrestling Federation has been one of the highest performing Federations for Nigeria over the years. “Infact at the last Olympic games Wrestling came on top with the highest medal which is the silver medal won by Blessing Oborodudu and our aim is to surpass that record come Paris 2024 Olympic games that’s why preparations are already in top gear.”

On the other hand, Igali sends his appreciation to the United World Wrestling for approving a trainer from Cuba to Nigeria who will help in preparation for African championships in May and also other pre-qualifiers for the Olympics.

He added: “Angel Pineda is going to be here with us in the next three months to prepare our athletes for the earlier stated competitions and not only the athletes but we want our coaches to understudy him for optimal performances. “From the little I have seen of his training sessions he is a very top performer and we hope our coaches and athletes will learn from his wealth of knowledge.

“We are indeed very grateful to the President of the United World Wrestling for paying the fees of Mr Pineda, what is left for us is just to take care of his living expenses within Nigeria and if three months is not enough we hope we would be able to extend it so that our people will benefit fully.”

Similarly, Daniel Igali who doubles as the Bayelsa State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development thanked the Bayelsa State Government for financially supporting the programmes of the Wrestling Federation.

