Paris 2024: Olympic Eagles to host Guinea’s U-23 team in Abuja

Nigeria’s U-23 boys, Olympic Eagles will now host their Guinean counterparts at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Wednesday, March 22, in the final round of qualifiers for this year’s Africa U-23 Cup of Nations. The game was earlier scheduled for the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan the same day.

To reach this stage of the series, the 1996 champions defeated the Tanzania U23 team 3-1 on aggregate in October 2022, winning 2-0 at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Ibadan after both teams stalemated the first leg in Dar es Salaam at 1-1. The winner over two legs between Nigeria and Guinea will advance to the finals of the Africa U-23 Cup of Nations scheduled to be hosted by Morocco later in the year. It is also at the tournament in Morocco that Africa’s flag bearers at next year’s Men’s Olympic Football Tournament in Paris will emerge. The return leg against the Guineans will take place in Morocco on Monday, March 27.

Qatar 2022 qualifying roundup: Ronaldo on target in Portugal win

• Diogo Jota also scores as Portugal beat Luxembourg 3-1 • Netherlands defeat Gibraltar 7-0; Belgium 8-0 Belarus Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goal in the 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign but then missed a sitter as Portugal were forced to come from behind to beat Luxembourg 3-1 away on Tuesday. Luxembourg went into the game full of confidence […]
Ronaldo offered £1.2m a week in Saudi Arabia

Clubless football icon Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly been offered £ 1.2 million a week to play into his 40s. That’s if he accepts a shock move to Saudi Arabia following his Manchester United exit. Ronaldo, 37, finds himself without a club for the first time in his professional career. The legendary striker had his Red […]
Carabao Cup: Holders Man City hammer Arsenal to book s’final spot

…as second-tier Brentford stun Newcastle Holders Manchester City piled on the misery for Arsenal to reach the Carabao Cup semi-finals with a ruthless performance at Emirates Stadium. There were barely two minutes on the clock when Gabriel Jesus nodded City ahead, the Brazil forward completely unmarked inside the six-yard area when he met Oleksandr Zinchenko’s […]

