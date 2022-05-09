Sports

Paris 2024 Olympics: NOC secures high performance training for Anyanacho

The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) has intensified its efforts in ensuring Team Nigeria’s athletes get quality training ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Still basking in the success of ensuring the International Olympics Committee (IOC) captured eight Nigerian athletes in its scholarship scheme ahead of the Paris 2024 games, the NOC has scored yet another goal with Elizabeth Anyanacho

 

The Habu Gumel-led NOC has secured high-performance training for Elizabeth Anyanacho, one of the beneficiaries of the International Olympic Committee Scholarship at the Taekwondo Competence Centre (TCC), Friedrichshafen in Germany to boost her preparation and qualification towards the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

 

Soft-spoken Secretary General of the NOC, Banji Oladapo confirmed the cheery news when he said that the body was determined to prepare the best of Nigerian athletes for the event and lead them to the Games championing the Olympic values.

 

The Taekwondo Competence Centre, TCC, Friedrichshafen combines sports-scientific, innovative know-how in theory and practice, connects science, research and sports-practical work at the highest level.

 

“Elizabeth will train under a well-developed training structure which is supervised by world-class coaches and scientific personnel. This is a pilot program to aid the development of Taekwondo in Nigeria”, Oladapo noted.

 

