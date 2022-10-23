Sports

Paris 2024: Tanzania force Olympic Eagles to 1-1 draw

Posted on

Two penalties, one in each half and at opposing sides, guaranteed that Saturday’s Africa U-23 Cup of Nations qualifying match between Nigeria and Tanzania in Dar es Salaam ended in a 1-1 draw.

Captain Success Makanjuola netted for Nigeria in the 29th minute, after Qudus Akanni was fouled in the hosts’ vital area, and the 1996 champions thereafter created a number of chances that with a little more precision, would have put the match to bed by half time.

The home team piled on the pressure in the second period at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, and hit the crossbar on two occasions before Djiboutian referee Souleiman Ahmed Djama awarded them a penalty that was brilliantly converted in the 74th minute.

 

Sports

Napoli finally confirm Osimhen signing

Posted on Author Reporter

Napoli have signed Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen from Lille, the Serie A club announced on Friday. No financial details were disclosed but The Guardian reported that Napoli had agreed to pay an initial 60 million euros ($71.06 million) transer fee, which could rise to 81 million in performance-related add-ons. “SSC Napoli are delighted to announce […]
Sports

Odemwingie advises Saka on Nigeria-England decision

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson

Former Super Eagles striker, Osaze Odemwingie has advised Bukayo Saka to seek the views of his parents and divine intervention over who to play for between Nigeria and England at international level. Although the Arsenal ace winger has featured for England at the junior levels, he is still eligible to play for Nigeria at the […]
Sports

You can have Ronaldo for £54m, Juve tell PSG

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Juventus would be ready to sell Cristiano Ronaldo for offers of £54 million and above, according to Sport. Ronaldo is no longer considered ‘untouchable’ at the Italian giants, and they would be willing to do business this summer. The 35-year-old has spent two fantastic seasons in Turin, scoring 65 goals in 89 appearances across all […]

