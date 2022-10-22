Sports

Paris 2024: Tanzania force Olympic Eagles to 1-1 draw

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Two penalties, one in each half and at opposing sides, guaranteed that Saturday’s Africa U23 Cup of Nations qualifying match between Nigeria and Tanzania in Dar es Salaam ended in a 1-1 draw.

Captain Success Makanjuola netted for Nigeria in the 29th minute, after Qudus Akanni was fouled in the hosts’ vital area, and the 1996 champions thereafter created a number of chances that with a little more precision, would have put the match to bed by half time.

The home team piled on the pressure in the second period at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, and hit the crossbar on two occasions before Djiboutian referee, Souleiman Ahmed Djama awarded them a penalty that was brilliantly converted in the 74th minute.

The Olympic Eagles fought tenaciously to earn a winner, with their minds on the $20,000 pledge for victory by the Chairman of NFF’s task force for youth competitions, Alhaji Aminu Balele Kurfi, but it was not to be. However, the boys return to the country on Sunday with their heads held high and determined to finish off the task with success when they host the Tanzanians at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Ibadan on Saturday next week.

The winner on aggregate will proceed to the next round of the Africa U23 Cup of Nations qualifying campaign. The Africa U23 Cup of Nations to be held in Morocco in November 2023 will determine Africa’s flag bearers at the Men’s Football Tournament of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Fernandes, Cavani goals ease pressure on Solskjaer

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Bruno Fernandes’ double eased the pressure on boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United got back to winning ways at Everton. Following their calamitous defeat against Istanbul Basaksehir in midweek and a loss to Arsenal last Sunday, it looked like the visitors were heading for more negative headlines when Everton took the lead after 19 […]
Sports

Nwosu warns Eagles, NFF over AFCON opponents

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

…as CAF sets date for Eagles, Leone Stars tie Former international, Henry Nwosu, has urged the Nigeria Football Federation to as a matter of urgency get a coach for the Super Eagles ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers expected to kick off in May.   Speaking with our correspondent, the 1980 betastic.com […]
Sports

EPL: Leicester beat Man Utd in thriller; Man City, Saints win

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Firmino scores hat-trick as Liverpool hammer Watford 5-0 Leicester scored twice late on to win an enthralling Premier League encounter against Manchester United at King Power Stadium. Substitute Marcus Rashford looked to have extended the visitors’ unbeaten away record to 30 top-flight games with an emphatic equaliser on his return from injury. However, Vardy […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica