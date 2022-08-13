Paris Club refund: AGF lawless for insisting on deduction when case is in court–Ubani

A human rights lawyer and former chairman of Ikeja, Lagos branch of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Mr. Monday Ubani has said that the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami has proven to be lawless with the way he is handling the payment of consultants on the Paris Club Refund. Speaking to State House correspondents in Abuja on Thursday, Malami stated that the state governors had no right to complain about the deduction which he said was meant for the consultants purportedly hired by the state governors and local governments. According to the activist, it was wrong for Malami to insist on deducting the sum of $418 million from the money meant forstategovernmentsforthepaymentofthefourconsultantsthey hired, whenthe matter is in court.

“How could Malami insist that the payment would be deducted from the money meant for the state governments, when the matter is in a court of law? I have said it that Malami would destroy the judiciary. “If it is proven that the matter is in court and someone, who calls himself a lawyer, wants to go ahead with the issue, when thecourthasnotgivenjudgment, then he is lawless,” he said.

