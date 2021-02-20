Paris Hilton engaged

American socialite Paris Hilton is set to walk down the aisle. The billionaire heiress got engaged to Venture capitalist Carter Reum. “I am excited about this next chapter and having such a supportive partner. Our relationship is one of equals. We make each other better people. He was absolutely worth the wait!,” Hilton told Vogue. On Thursday, Feb 18, Hilton took to her Instagram page where she announced the good news with photos from her engagement. “When you find your soulmate, you don’t just know it. You feel it. My love & I have been together since our first date, and for my birthday, he arranged a special trip to tropical paradise,” she wrote. As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee. I said yes, yes to forever. There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with.” Hilton and Reum first sparked rumours that they were dating last January when they were spotted packing on PDA at a Golden Globes party. Hilton was previously engaged to Chris Zylka back in 2018.

