Park Policy Enforcement: Abuja entrepreneurs bemoan loss of revenue 

Caleb Onwe, Abuja

Owners and operators  of recreational facilities in Abuja are already counting their revenue losses, as the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) commenced implementation of its 7pm restriction policy on nightlife lovers.

The implementation of the 2005 Park Policy makes it mandatory for all parks and recreational facilities not to remain open beyond 7pm daily.

The popular parks the enforcement team visited include the popular  Eden Garden, Jabi;  Par Excellence Waterfalls and Park; Unity Global Garden, and Grillzhut Garden all in  Wuse Zone 5 , Deli Restaurant and Garden, Wuse Zone 4 and  City Park, Wuse II.

Nightlife lovers and patrons of these gardens were visibly angry seeing heavy presence of security operatives that suddenly stormed their pleasure spots, but hurried abandoned their various activities, probably to avoid unnecessary harassment.

Those who depend on parks’ facilities for livelihood are not only decrying monetary losses, but have also condemned the policy as ill-conceived and anti small business growth.

 

