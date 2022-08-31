Parking levy constitutional, Lagos tells Falana

The Lagos State Attorney General (AG) and Commissioner for Justice Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN) insists the collection of parking levy remains constitutional. The constitutionality of the levy was confirmed in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Commissioner, Adebayo Haroun, on Monday.

Onigbanjo was reacting to a statement attributed to Lagos lawyer Femi Falana (SAN) questioning the state government’s power to collect parking levy. Haroun said: “The Lagos State Parking Authority Law 2018 empowers the Local Government and Local Council Development Areas in Lagos State to assign their powers in respect of collection of fees relating to park-ing to the state government. “Accordingly, by a mutual agreement, the Local Government Areas and Local Council Development Areas in Lagos State have assigned their powers to the State Government to collect fees on parking in Lagos State.

“In a similar circumstance where the Court of Appeal was called upon to interpret Section 7 and Fourth Schedule of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) in regard to the Land Use Charge Law of Lagos State, the Court of Appeal in Ola Animashaun Harimot Oluwabukola per ‘Attorney General of Lagos State & 5 Ors in Appeal No CA/L/1046 delivered on 19th November 2018’ held as follows:

