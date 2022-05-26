Business

‘Parley on facilities mgt industry to redefine operations’

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

As part of its annual commemoration of the World Facility Management (FM) day, Alpha Mead Group, through its facilities management subsidiary, Alpha Mead Facilities, has held the 10th FM Roundtable meeting meant to promote facility management in the country. The FM Roundtable is an annual thought-leadership and business-to-business policy roundtable conceptualised to encourage knowledge-sharing among C-suite executives and key stakeholders in the facilities management, real estate and healthcare sectors. Themed: “The Role of Facilities Management in Building a Sustainable Africa,” the 2022 edition was aimed at formulating actionable strategies to align facilities management practices in Africa with global standards, given the pressing threat of global warming. It also sought to shed light on the relationship between reliable infrastructure and sustainability.

The Managing Director of Alpha Mead Facilities and host, Wole Olufore, said: “Africa needs to awaken to the very real threats to the planet posed by climate change and other factors. “A report by the International Energy Agency posits that buildings generate nearly 40 per cent of annual global CO2 emissions and as facility managers who primarily deal with buildings, we owe it to ourselves and future generations to be sustainability-driven in our approach. “We have, therefore, assembled a lineup of experts across the FM and sustainabil-ity fields to develop actionable strategies for the industry.”

Duncan Waddell, the Chairman of the International Standards Organisation (ISO) Committee, charged with the responsibility for developing global standards for facilities management and the immediate past Chairman of Global FM was the one that delivered the keynote address at the event. The General Manager of Lagos State Infrastructure Asset Management Agency, Adenike Adekanbi, President of the Nigerian chapter of the International Facility Management Association, Segun Adebayo, Eleni Polychroniadou, the Commercial Director of sustainability firm, Sintali Group, were also in attendance to speak at the event. Commenting on the event, the Group Executive Director of Corporate Services, Dele Aloko, stated: “The FM Roundtable is our way of driving thought-leadership in the industry to aid capacity development and enhance public awareness about facilities management. “In line with the current global trend, this year’s edition will be hybrid.

Over the years, the roundtable has enjoyed multi-sectoral participation from key corporate decision-makers and entrepreneurs and had participation from and over the years.” Since its inception in 2012, the roundtable has played host to close to a thousand C-Suite and senior management executives in both Nigeria and Ghana, providing a veritable platform for discussion and strategies among FM service providers, customers and other members of the real estate value chain.

 

Our Reporters

