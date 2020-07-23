Parliamentary system of govt’ll engender devt – Ogunlewe

A former Minister of Transport and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe, in this interview, speaks on recent developments in the ruling party and other national issues. Excerpts:

Some southern leaders recently took the Federal Government to court on allegations of marginalisation. What do you make of the law suit and do you think that move would yield any positive result?

Marginalisation is an offshoot of the federal system of government and it is not good for a developing country like ours. You cannot achieve national development with a federal system of government. It is one man dictatorship, at both the national level and state level. They should fight against the structure of government. We must reduce the structure of government.

We must embrace a parliamentary system of government, so that collective decisions would be taken by all the regions. We need a cabinet decision, where the decision would be taken by all members of cabinet. The presidential system of government gives enormous power to the president to do whatever he likes. It is the structure of government that is actually defective.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo said that Nigeria will remain undeveloped, unsecured and unstable if the country is not restructured. Do you agree with him on that?

The restructuring of the country must be now and must be parliamentary. It should not be a president’s decision, as long as it is a president’s decision, it would be defective. There would be no unity. We must go to collective decision making by the cabinet and not one man taking decisions. It is a huge problem and unless we address that issue, the president would continue to have the final say.

With the dissolution of the Comrade Adams Oshiohmole-led National Working Committee (NWC) of your party, and some other crises that recently hit your party, some people are of the opinion that the troubles could just be signaling the demise of your party?

It is not true, APC is very solid. You can see the position that the party is holding in the country now. Who wants to think that the party would disintegrate? It is not possible. The dissolution of the party’s NWC is perfect because all of them cannot not be going to court at the same time and declaring factional working committees.

In the constitution, there is provision for a board of trustees and you refused to have a board of trustees. Provision for mid- term convention is there, and you have not done it for close to four years. The party has to run in tandem with the constitution. There has been a lot of infringement on the constitution that people did not care about. We must go back to the constitution to ensure that it is perfectly executed.

Don’t you think that with the challenges in Edo APC, the fortune of the party would be adversely affected during the September governorship election, considering what happened to Oshiomhole, in particular?

People cannot stay outside and determine who would win the Edo election. It is Edo people who are in the best position to tell us who would win the September governorship election. I cannot sit down in Lagos and say who would win the election, since I don’t even have a single vote there. Edo people are the ones who would do the voting and they know who they would choose based on the manifestoes that would be presented to the people.

The contest of the campaign is what would convince the people. They would assess what APC would bring on board as well as what Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would come up with and that would inform their decisions. I must say that it is difficult for anybody outside Edo State to determine who would win the election.

Nigerians are worried over rising insecurity in the country. Recently, some Northern youths gave a 14-day ultimatum to the federal government to address insecurity in the North. What is your view on that?

President Muhammadu Buhari is on top of the situation. Look at what he is doing to end the crisis in the party. At the appropriate time he would make a decision. It is also of concern to him. Is he not a Nigerian? He would take decisions when the time comes. Is he happy with the killings in the country? Are his people in Katsina not being killed? He is very worried about the situation as well. He would definitely take decisions at the right time, which would be in the interest of all Nigerians.

As the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, the President has all the information that we don’t have. It is easy for an outsider to talk, but he has all the information as the president to take the right decisions. He is on top of the situation and knows all that is going on, and he knows what to do.

The Northern youths in particular said they are tired of promises of the president being on top of the situation. Do you think that Buhari will do something differently?

Like I said earlier, the president is on top of the situation. He is concerned as well and would definitely take a decision soon. Let us allow him take the right decision.

A video of a soldier recently trended in the social media where he berated the army chiefs for the continued killings in the North. What is your view on that?

He signed to defend Nigeria and not to be a critic. If he wants to be a journalist, he should be a journalist and if he wants to be a soldier, he should remain as one. He cannot be a soldier and a journalist at the same time.

Some people are of the view that he spoke as a concerned Nigeria, who is worried because the killings had continued in spite of some assurances by the government that insurgency had been decimated…

It is what he signed for that he should defend. If he does no longer want to be a soldier he should resign and be an activist. He cannot be in the military and be criticising the military.

Cases of the COVID-19 have continued to rise across the country. Do you think that there is anything the government should do differently to flatten the curve?

Government should micro-manage the pandemic. For example when they say that the virus is in Kosofe, like you know, Kosofe consists of so many communities. They should indicate the affected community; so that people in that community would know the people and houses that have the virus. If that happens people would stay away from such houses and people.

When they say it is in the Mainland or Alimosho, they should be detailed. Is Alimosho or Mainland, one spot? Let them mention the area in Alimosho, isolate them so that they don’t keep moving around and infecting others. They should say the particular areas that the virus is prevalent, and let there be concentration on the monitoring. There must be adequate information to the people. People should know the particular areas to avoid.

Government has repeatedly said they cannot reveal the identities of patients because of the issue of stigmatisation. What do you think they can do beyond that?

If they don’t want to reveal their identities how do they prevent people from contact with these people. The most effective check that can be done is to let people know the areas the infection is prevalent and who they should not visit because if people are not aware, they would continue to mix up. The best way to micro-manage the pandemic is let people know areas and persons to avoid.

Government seems to be complacent in enforcement of safety protocols. People still move about without wearing the face mask. Don’t you think that is a major challenge to containing the spread of the virus?

It is because the government is macro-managing the situation that is why people may be finding it difficult to respect the safety protocols. I can say that if people are aware of specific areas, houses that have this pandemic they would cooperate better than they are doing. Government should identify the communities that are prevalent, and cordon them off.

The media has a lot to do in this area. It has the responsibility to put the views repeatedly across to the government. It is when that happens that we probably begin to see improvement in some of the actions of the government in managing the spread of the disease.

