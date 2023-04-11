Part 5 OAU Student Beaten To Death Over Phone Theft

A part 5 student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Okoli Chizoputam, was killed by a mob who were also students of the institution over alleged phone theft.

The unfortunate incident according to information happened yesterday at Awo Hall, Obafemi Awolowo University.

New Telegraph learned that the deceased who was a student of OAU, from the Department of Civil Engineering was accused of phone theft by some students who descended on him and allegedly beat him to death.

The President of Great Ife Students’ Union, Olayiwole Folahan Festus, had in a statement described the mob action as inhumane with a pledge to ensure justice is meted out accordingly.

He said: “I regret to announce the death of a Part 5 student assaulted in a mob action at Awo Hall yesterday. The student was declared dead on arrival at the Emergency Medicine Department of OAU Teaching Hospital this afternoon.

“Preliminary investigations show that the deceased was accused to have stolen a phone. While we await an official report from law enforcement agencies, I must state that this incident is a very sad one for Great Ife Students’ Union because our Union is not a Union of barbarians but that of intellectuals.

‘Arrests and investigations of individuals suspected to be connected with the assault of the deceased are being made for consequent legal actions. Our Union does not support mob actions and justice must be served in this incident. Pending investigations of this unfortunate development, the activities of the Hall Executive Council of Awo Hall are suspended immediately.

“What has just happened is most inhumane. Justice must be served accordingly irrespective of who is involved. Mob actions are banned and not allowed on the OAU campus!

“I reassure Great Ife students that the Union is working assiduously with the school authorities and the relevant law enforcement officers to make sure that justice is meted out appropriately!”

When contacted, the institution’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Biodun Olanreaaju confirmed the incident adding that the investigation was still ongoing.

