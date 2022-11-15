Partey, Ayew brothers top Black Stars final squad

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has announced his final squad to defend Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be staged in Qatar.

With 10 days away from the team’s first group game of the tournament against Portugal on November 24, Addo has revealed his players for the Mundial.

Only two players from Ghana’s final list have played at the previous editions of the World Cup – Andre Ayew (2010 and 2014) and Jordan Ayew (2014).

The squad also have two players from recent players who made themselves available for selection at the end of the 2021/22 season. Inaki Williams and Mohammed Salisu make the list for the World Cup.

There is also a place for Abdul Salis Samed who has been in good run of form for RC Lens.

The list also includes two local players one each from Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak.

Full list below:

GOALKEEPERS

Manaf Nurudeen, Danlad Ibrahim, Lawrence Ati Zigi

DEFENDERS:

Denis Odoi, Tariq Lamptey, Alidu Seidu, Daniel Amartey, Joseph Aidoo, Alexander Djiku, Mohammed Salisu, Abdul-Rahman Baba, Gideon Mensah

MIDFIELDERS:

Andre Ayew, Thomas Partey, Elisha Owusu, Salis Abdul Samed, Mohammed Kudus, Daniel Kofi Kyereh

STRIKERS:

Daniel Barnieh Afriyie, Kamal Sowah, Issahaku Abdul Fatawu, Osman Bukari, Inaki Williams, Antoine Semenyo, Jordan Ayew, Kamaldeen Sulemana

