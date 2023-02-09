Business

Parthian Partners expects delay in implementation of 2023 budget

Citing the impending exit of the Buhari administration, Parthian Partners Limited has predicted that there will be a delay in the implementation of the 2023 Budget. Indeed, according to the Parthian Group, the delay is likely to be more prolonged if another political party assumes power on May 29.

The Head, Global Mar-kets at Parthian Partners, Mrs. Ronke Akinyemi, stated this at the Finance Correspondents Association of Nigeria’s (FICAN) Bi-monthly Forum, held in Lagos yesterday. The theme of the forum was, “Assessing Nigeria’s Financial Sector and Outlook for the Economy in 2023.” Akinyemi averred that the outcome of the presidential election, scheduled to hold later this month, will have a significant impact on the economy this year. She said there was the likelihood of Nigeria experiencing social unrest, adding that the scale of the unrest would be determined by the electorate’s approval of the candidate that emerges victorious.

The firm said: “Delay in budget implementation is expected, with potentially more lag where a different party other than the incumbent party emerges. Magnitude of social unrest as an aftermath of the election will be determined by the electorate’s approval of the emerging candidate/ party.” On what to expect from the market that will guide investment decisions, Mrs. Akinyemi said there will be Publicprivate partnerships to reduce pressure on budget funding, just as there will be debt issuances on the back of these partnerships and opportunities to invest in the securities.

 

