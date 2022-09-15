Parthian Partners, Junior Achievement Nigeria collaborate on youth empowerment

Parthian Partners has partnered with Junior Achievement Nigeria to hold the 2022 Venture in Management Programme (ViMP) in collaboration with Lagos Business School as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) commitment to help reduce youth unemployment through human capital and talent development. The 2022 edition of ViMP, which kicked off on August 22, was a weeklong programme designed to prepare and equip 100 rigorously selected members of the National Youth Service Corps with skills that will enable them to thrive in a global economy while transforming them into conscientious global citizens. The selected graduates participated in activities designed to improve their entrepreneurial and work-readiness skills. They also experienced special events such as an Alumni Mixer and Career Fair with leading professionals from the ViMP alumni community and other industry professionals.
Related Articles
Telecoms pushes banks’ digital transactions to N5.3trn
GROWTH The growth in telecommunications sector is driving innovations in the banking sector in Nigeria The rise in telecommunications subscriptions in Nigeria is positively impacting banking transactions in the country, the Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank, Mr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu, has said. This growth, he said, pushed digital transactions across banking platforms in […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Morgan varsity appoints Nigerian as GED
Morgan State University (MSU) in Baltimore, United States, has appointed a Nigerian Professor of History, Hakeem Ibikunle Tijani, as global executive director of the Office of Global Partnerships-Africa. The university said that Tijani’s new role was pivotal to an agreement between TetFund and MSU on human capacity and infrastructural development. He is expected to […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
NGX restates commitment to attract investment to capital market
Mr. Jude Chiemeka, Divisional Head, Capital Markets, Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), has restated the Exchange’s commitment to positioning the Nigerian capital market as a global investment destination for stakeholders. Chiemeka disclosed this during his opening remarks at the NGX Index Circuit Breaker webinar, themed: “Role and Impact of index circuit breakers in the capital market.” […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)