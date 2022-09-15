Business

Parthian Partners, Junior Achievement Nigeria collaborate on youth empowerment

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

Parthian Partners has partnered with Junior Achievement Nigeria to hold the 2022 Venture in Management Programme (ViMP) in collaboration with Lagos Business School as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) commitment to help reduce youth unemployment through human capital and talent development. The 2022 edition of ViMP, which kicked off on August 22, was a weeklong programme designed to prepare and equip 100 rigorously selected members of the National Youth Service Corps with skills that will enable them to thrive in a global economy while transforming them into conscientious global citizens. The selected graduates participated in activities designed to improve their entrepreneurial and work-readiness skills. They also experienced special events such as an Alumni Mixer and Career Fair with leading professionals from the ViMP alumni community and other industry professionals.

 

Our Reporters

