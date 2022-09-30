Participants at Africa HR roundtable kick against entitlement mentality

Human resource management has been described as one of the most important elements of an organisation without which the success of such organisation may be hindered. Speaking during the maiden edition of Africa Human Resources Roundtable held in Lagos on Wednesday, Managing Director of Greensage Business Consult, Mr. Efe Ehigie, said it is not enough to have the right human resources, but that it is important that a proper mind-set is exhibited by the workforce. Speaking further at the event with the theme; “Entitlement Syndrome in the Workplace – Bane of Africa’s Development,” the Greensage boss, who is a co-organiser of the event, noted that in Africa, a lot of employees have unrealistic expectations and exhibit lackadaisical attitude towards work, hence, the outputs do not match the inputs expected by the employers. In the view of Shola Oshogwemoh, a panellist at the event, management must be careful with people having entitlement mentality and know that if it is consistent it will create bad blood among the workforce; therefore it may be better to let such people go.
Related Articles
Insecurity: Your silence is disheartening, disturbing, PFN tells Buhari
President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Francis Wale Oke, yesterday, lamented the continuous silence of President Muhammadu Buhari over the nation’s security, describing it as disheartening and disturbing. Oke, in a release made available to New Telegraph yesterday, urged President Buhari to urgently address Nigerians on the palpable insecurity situation of the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
MAILAFIA’S B’HARAM ALLEGATION: DSS vows to deal with troublemakers
For the second time in less than three weeks, the Department of State Services (DSS) has warned highly-placed individuals and groups across the country against inciting comments, and other acts that threaten national security and peace. The DSS vowed to bring the full weight of the law to bear on persons exploiting the faultlines, as […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Lagos breaks silence over Baba Ijesha’s defilement allegations
….says thespian risks 14 years jail term The Lagos State government has finally broken its silence over child defilement allegations levelled against a popular Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju James Omiyinka, also known as Baba Ijesha. The government said that its Domestic and Sexual Violence team was actively following the case, saying that the actor risked 14-year […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)