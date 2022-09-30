Participants at Africa HR roundtable kick against entitlement mentality

Human resource management has been described as one of the most important elements of an organisation without which the success of such organisation may be hindered. Speaking during the maiden edition of Africa Human Resources Roundtable held in Lagos on Wednesday, Managing Director of Greensage Business Consult, Mr. Efe Ehigie, said it is not enough to have the right human resources, but that it is important that a proper mind-set is exhibited by the workforce. Speaking further at the event with the theme; “Entitlement Syndrome in the Workplace – Bane of Africa’s Development,” the Greensage boss, who is a co-organiser of the event, noted that in Africa, a lot of employees have unrealistic expectations and exhibit lackadaisical attitude towards work, hence, the outputs do not match the inputs expected by the employers. In the view of Shola Oshogwemoh, a panellist at the event, management must be careful with people having entitlement mentality and know that if it is consistent it will create bad blood among the workforce; therefore it may be better to let such people go.

