Parties adopt new vote-buying tactics to evade EFCC, security agencies

Yesterday’s governorship election in Ondo State witnessed a structured vote-buying tactics as political parties devised new means to evade the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and other security agencies in order to induce voters. In most of the voting centers in Akure South, the parties made effort to outspend each other and even had independent canvassers who are not party agents to mobilise voters and avoid the prying eyes of EFCC agents present at polling units. Sunday Telegraph investigation during the poll revealed that parties had engaged some community leaders and known elders in the neighborhoods to disburse the monies to the voters. It was also observed that unlike previous elections where cash are distributed close to polling units and election premises, parties during yesterday poll created outposts where monies are collected after proves that they voted for the party they are buying from. A voter in Idanre, who simply identified herself as Esther, said she was given a sign of straight elbow for her to ascertain that she voted for the party she wanted to ‘trade’ with. “They collected my account number and said I needed to assure them of my vote. So, when I finished voting, I did as if wanted to make the ink dry, but it was to show a man that gave me the elbow sign. I don’t even know him but they told me already. I am yet to see the transfer but they said they will give me N2, 000.”

According to the Director, Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), Mrs. Idayat Hassan, who also observed the vote-buying trend, said the monies handed out were distributed to popular figures, especially leaders of youth groups, to share to voters in their areas.

“Our observers reported that party agents largely stayed away from coordinating vote buying. Political parties designated someone, who is not a party agent, but appears to be neutral to direct voters to an outpost where cash could be distributed,” she said.

I’m confident of victory, says Jegede

Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate, Mr Eyitayo Jegede, on Saturday said that he was sure of emerging victorious in the governorship election in Ondo State. Jedege spoke with newsmen shortly after he cast his vote at Ward 2, Unit 9 at Sacred Heart Primary School in Akure.

Jedege, who waited for about 30minutes on queue before the card reader could clear him to vote, expressed his dissatisfaction over the malfunctioning of the card reader. He urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to put more efforts into making the card readers to work perfectly well to enable the electorate to cast their votes.

Earlier, there was a downpour but thousands of prospective voters defied it and waited at their polling units to cast their votes. Jegede who arrived his polling unit for accreditation and voting in company with his wife, Eno Jegede, expressed delight with the large turnout of voters.

Ondo people don’t usually challenge results — Sen. Alasoadura

The Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Sen. Tayo Alasoadura has said that people of Ondo State do not usually contest against the verdict of the electoral body in elections. Alasoadura stated this after casting his vote at Polling Unit 5, Ward 8 in Iju, Akure North Local Government Area of the state, at yesterday’s gubernatorial election in the state.

“In Ondo State, we don’t usually contest the verdict of elections. “I contested the last senatorial election and I lost but I didn’t challenge it. “I believed that was the will of God and I believe that the same thing will happen now,” he said.

Poll peaceful in Akoko, says ex-Speaker

The State governorship election was peaceful in Akoko North East and Akoko North West local government areas of the state, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports. It was disclosed that people trooped out in their numbers to exercise their civic duty in spite of the rain in the morning.

Speaking with NAN in Ikare, a former Speaker, Ondo State House of Assembly, Taofeeq Abdulsalam, said that the election was peaceful without any rancour. However, Abdulsalam, also a former Commissioner for Works, decried the level of vote buying across the local government as pathetic.

“So far so good, the election has been peaceful except that people are buying votes which are not the best, and it doesn’t show that democracy is improving.

“You see where people pay as much as N5, 000 to N10, 000 for a vote and our people are collecting it because of circumstances they found themselves in. “There is poverty all over the places and people don’t think they are selling the next four years of their lives.

“But apart from the vote buying all over Akoko North East Local Government, election is peaceful.

Supervising REC commends voters for peaceful conduct

Resident Electoral Officer (REC), supervising Owo, Ose and Akoko South West of Ondo State, Dr Emeka Ononamadu, has commended voters in the state for their peaceful conduct in the Governorship election.

Speaking with newsmen at Ijebu II Unit 006 Ward 5, Onoamadu said: “We commend the splendid conduct of the electorate as well as security agencies.” Ononamadu said that the turn-out of voters was also impressive, describing it as a background for a successful election. “We have not recorded any negative reports so far.

All other things are going on so well. We hope that it continues into the final moments,” he said. The REC also described the early rain as “a shower of blessing which means that things are going to work well for Nigerians”. Also speaking, an election observer, Mr. Deji Adeyanju, commended the peaceful and orderly conduct of the electorate.

Heavy rainfall disrupts voting process, destroys polling booths

Heavy rainfall on Saturday disrupted the election process in Ijebu area of Owo Local Government of Ondo State.

The rain destroyed some election materials with the voting booths in some polling thoroughly soaked, while staff of INEC took refuge and struggled to secure the materials. The voters also scampered to various directions to take shelter from the rain. NAN reports that voting later commenced with security personnel keeping vigil at all polling units around the area.

At polling unit 002 in Ward 5, Ijebu-Owo area, NAN observed that voters wore their face masks, while INEC staff also made hand sanitizers and soap available for use.

Speaking with newsmen, Opeyemi Amadu, Presiding Officer, Ijebu 2 Unit 006 Ward 5, said that accreditation and voting would go on simultaneously.

She explained that the use of facemasks was compulsory while any voter showing symptoms of COVID-19, like incessant coughing, would be politely asked to leave the queue. Opeyemi, who also said that branded face masks were prohibited, declared the voting open by 8:35 a.m,

Voters hail smooth, peaceful atmosphere

Voters on Saturday commended both the early start of voting and peaceful atmosphere as voting got underway in the state’s governorship election. Such scenario was seen at polling units in Iju, Akure North Local Government Area, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Speaking to NAN after casting his vote at Ward 3, Unit 1, Oba Amos Farukanmi, the Okiti of Iju, commended the arrangement and orderliness put in place by the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) for the poll. Oba Farukanmi, who said that the exercise was organised better than the previous elections, called on his subjects with permanent voter cards ( PVCNANs) to come out en masse and cast their votes for the betterment of the state. NAN reports that voting started in the polling station at 8:30am.

Also, Mrs. Dorcas Faloye, a septugenarian, explained that she had cast her vote for positive change so that the aged would not suffer. “It is for good of Ondo State so that there will be peace and food supply in order to care for the aged,” she said.

The Presiding Officer in the unit, Busayo Adu, said that the card reader was working perfectly well but decried non-compliance to COVID-19 protocols, especially spacing guideline, by the electorate. “The people are difficult to control. We have been forcing them to use hand sanitiser and nose cover, but to space them has been a big challenge,” she said.

Hard work will give APC victory –Council chairman

The Chairman, Akure North Local Government Area, Mr. Bankole Ogbese- tore, yesterday said that hard work will give success to the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, in the ongoing gubernatorial election.

Ogbesetore said this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), after casting his vote at Polling Unit 7, Ward 1 in Itaogbolu, Akure North Local Government Area of the state.

The council chairman said that he was confident that the party would win the election going by its achievements in the last three and a-half years in governance. He stated that the electoral process had been peaceful without any threats. Ogbesetore advised whoever that lost to congratulate the winner, adding that winner should as well accommodate the loser.

Ballot box snatching: Police foil attempt at Jegede’s polling unit, arrest two

Police yesterday arrested two middle aged men for attempting to snatch ballot boxes at the polling unit 009 and 010 premises of the Sacred Heart Primary School in Akure, Ondo State.

Polling unit 9 ward 2 in Akure South Local Government Area, is where the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Eyitayo Jegede, his wife, Eno, and daughter voted in the governorship election.

The school, which is located along Cathedral Road in the state capital, had hosted scores of voters before the incident.

While voting was ongoing and just after the PDP candidate voted, the two suspects were said to have driven into the venue of the election in a Mercedes Benz 190 and parked their car very close to where ad-hoc officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were conducting the exercise.

Thereafter, the men made their way to where the electoral officials were seated with bags strapped behind them.

They were, however, promptly accosted by police officers on ground who questioned their motive. This sparked uproar from waiting voters but calm was later restored after the suspects were arrested and taken into a waiting bus.

Voters at the venue demanded that the men’s bags be opened to know what was there, but the security operatives declined. A detachment of policemen were subsequently drafted to the scene and the PDP candidate also came to the polling Centre and waited till the votes were conducted. The two men were later taken away from the school premises by the police in a white Toyota Hiace bus.

