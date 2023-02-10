Parties endorse Tinubu for president

The Coalition of Political Parties in Lagos State (COPPILS) has endorsed the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu. The coalition comprising 28 registered and deregistered parties said their choice was based on Tinubu’s track record. Speaking at the endorsement and formal launch of 10,000 footsoldiers for Tinubu and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the convener of the coalition, Akinola Obadia, said: “The principled patriotism of Asiwaju in history and his advancement of democratic ideals right from the days of NADECO, sustaining the principles, politics and legacies of Awoism as the only surviving Alliance for Democracy (AD) governor in the southwest in 2003 and his hand of fellowship with the north and Buhari in 2015. “That singular act led to the southwest playing national politics for national development and his consistent monumental infrastructural growth in Lagos State that qualify Lagos to stand on its own as a country.”
