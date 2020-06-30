Parties in last-minute effort to beat INEC deadline on Edo

The 15 political parties fielding candidates in the September 19 Edo State governorship election, yesterday, struggled to meet the 6pm June 29 deadline for the submission of the candidates.

Unlike previous elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said the names and particulars of the candidates should be uploaded on its dedicated portal, in line with its guidelines for the conduct of elections during the coronavirus pandemic.

The conduct of party primaries ended last Saturday, June 27, while parties were given up to 6pm on June 29 to submit the names of their nominated candidates.

INEC had on Thursday and Friday last week, conducted training programme for liaison officers nominated by the registered political parties, on the use of the INEC portal for uploading nomination forms of candidates.

Checks by New Telegraph revealed that most of the parties met the deadline.

Like this: Like Loading...