Parties petition EU, UK, U.S. over alleged move to discard BVAS

Opposition political parties in the country have submitted a petition to the embassies of the European Union (EU) and the United States of America (USA), as well as the United Kingdom (UK) High Commission in Nigeria. In the petition, they are alleging a plan by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to compromise the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) register of voters and derail the 2023 general elections.

The petitioners include the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Labour Party (LP) and some other opposition parties in the country. The parties also alleged that a plot to sack the INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmoud Yakubu and deactivate the Biometric Voters Accreditation System (BVAS), from the INEC server. They called on the international community to hunt down the conspirators and their families with visa ban, freeze their assets and arrest them “where possible.

“They perpetuate themselves in office through rigging, deny the people of their democratic choice, loot the common treasury and acquire property across the globe. If these properties are seized, they will learn their lessons,” the petition reads in part. They called on the affected missions to keep a closer look on Nigeria’s transition process, stating that the plot to destabilise INEC could throw Nigeria into crisis, “which is capable of conflagrating, truncating our democracy and shattering the West African regional peace.”

CUPP spokesperson, Mr. Ikenga Ugochinyere who spoke after submitting the petitions, explained that the motive of those planning this act was “aimed at engendering peaceful, acceptable, credible, free and fair election, and also to promote national security.” He expressed the belief that the foreign missions could wield enough pressure on the government to do the right thing and allow INEC to independently conduct the elections.

 

