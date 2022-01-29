Parties report to be delivered to UK PM

Sue Gray is expected to deliver her report on No 10 parties to the PM without waiting for the police inquiry to conclude, the BBC has been told.

The senior civil servant is set to hand her report to Downing Street shortly – though no exact date has been given.

But police have asked for “minimal reference” to be made to events they are looking at, in order to “avoid any prejudice to our investigation”.

Opposition parties have insisted the report is published in full.

It was thought the report – into alleged lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street and Whitehall – would be published earlier this week.

But on Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police announced it was investigating the parties and gatherings – seemingly delaying publication of Ms Gray’s report.

And on Friday, the Met said: “For the events the Met is investigating, we asked for minimal reference to be made in the Cabinet Office report.”

It added it did not ask for the report to be delayed, “but we have had ongoing contact with the Cabinet Office, including on the content of the report, to avoid any prejudice to our investigation”.

This means the report Ms Gray releases before the police probe is complete may need to contain some redactions, or be changed.

BBC political correspondent Iain Watson said he had been told Ms Gray was trying to redraft parts of her report to address any police concerns.

But, he said, she wanted to avoid blanking out whole swathes of text in case it looked like “a Whitehall whitewash”.

Downing Street is yet to receive the document, which it has promised to publish.

Many Conservative MPs are saying they will wait for the publication before deciding whether to take action against the prime minister.

Material from the Cabinet Office was received by the force on Friday. And, in a statement, the Met said it expected to approach individuals “identified as having potentially breached” regulations.

Commander Catherine Roper, who leads the Met’s Central Specialist Crime Command, said “the offences under investigation, where proven, would normally result in the issuing of a fixed penalty notice”.

She added that the Met’s actions would be “proportionate to the nature of these offences”.

Former director of public prosecutions, Lord Macdonald, told the BBC that asking for Ms Gray’s report to make only minimal reference to the gatherings being investigated by police seemed “disproportionate”.

Labour has called for the report to be published in full and the investigations to be wrapped up as soon as possible.

The SNP and Liberal Democrats are claiming the delay in publication is a “stitch-up” aimed at keeping Boris Johnson in power.

