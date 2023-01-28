Parties roll out war chests as poll approaches

With few weeks to the commencement of the much anticipated General Elections, the major political parties have commenced a series of schemes to outdo one another ahead of the polls. Findings conducted by Saturday Telegraph revealed that the major parties such as the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the major opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Labour Party (LP) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) are already utilising needed strategy to rev their machinery in readiness for the poll.

The APC has in the few days launched its various campaign councils across Lagos State with members broken into various committees aimed at ensuring that the party delivers all its candidates at the forthcoming election. Apart from that, the party has also begun the process of releasing all the needed logistics such as funding, vehicles, campaign materials in huge numbers to members for campaign activities. “We have launched various committees in Lagos APC in the last few days to take care of all the various aspects of the campaign such as media, welfare, mobilisation and all the what not and they have started work across the state. “Apart from that, we have been releasing vehicles that have been donated by our members and sympathisers to the various local council chapters for effective mobility.

We have made sure that all the needed campaign materials have been released to them too,” a source who is a member of the Lagos State executive council of the party told our correspondent during the week. He added that the required funding as captured in the campaign budgets are also being released to them in tranches, adding that similar scenario is applicable across the other state chapters of the party.

On its part, the National Headquarters of the PDP has directed its states and local government chapters of the party to commence what it termed house-tohouse campaign to shore up support for the various candidates of the party. “We also urged all our candidates contesting for various offices to drive the campaigns but that some form of financial and logistical support would come from the headquarters of the party,” a source within the national headquarters said.

The Labour Party has lined up a series of shows with the aim of targeting young voters ahead of the election. Findings conducted by one of our correspondents revealed that the party has enlisted the partnership of prominent members of the creative industry to help drive its campaign, which a source said is aimed at wooing the young voting population.

“As I speak to you now, I can tell you that many actors and actresses as well as musicians and well re-spected comedians and skirt makers are already willing to partner with us for the various shows,” the source said. National Chairman of the NNPP, Professor Rufai Alkali, in an interview with our correspondent said the approach of his party was to take its presidential hopeful, Engineer Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, to all the wards across all the 774 councils making up the country. “Our approach is simple, what we have been doing is to take our campaigns to the grassroots. Unlike others, we have not only limited our campaigns to the state capitals, we have been going to the various councils and wards across the country to meet with our supporters. “As I speak with you now, we have taken our campaign to over 500 local governments across the country. We use the opportunity of these tours to inaugurate our new offices wherever we tour,” he said.

