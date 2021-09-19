Sports

Partnering Kwara Utd will improve Smart City, says Adeyinka

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

The Chief Executive Officer of Smart City Academy, Lagos, Adeboye Adeyinka, has said the recent partnership between his academy and Nigeria Professional Football League side, Kwara United, will bear good fruit for both sides.

 

The two football sides signed a partnership in Lagos during the week, a partnership that will see the Academy providing players for the Ilorin-based team.

Adeyinka, who is also the Senior Special Assistant on sports to the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwoolu, said the current board of Kwara United, led by the chairman, Kunbi Titiloye, and the General Manager, Bashir Badawiy, always believe in grassroots and with his academy having young footballers, the sky will be the starting point.

 

“I give thanks to God for this lovely partnership, Kwara United have been a strong team, a respected team not only in this country but in the whole African race,” he said.

 

“This is going to be the first of its kind, a premier league team a respected team partnering an academy team which is lovely and it goes a long way for other clubs to see, it shows that synergy, the love between Kwara United and Smart City of Lagos.

 

“You see we (Smart City) are just three and a half years old now and I can tell you authoritatively that the academy was able to play back-toback in the final of the Lagos State FA Cup, being the first academy in Lagos state to reach that stage, secondly Smart City became the first academy team in the history of football in Nigeria to play at the National AITEO Cup quarter final, beating the likes of Enyimba, Shooting Stars and a lot of clubs two years ago.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

I’m very much committed to Nigeria – Dessers

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Genk striker, Cyriel Dessers, has reiterated his commitment to represent Nigeria after denying recent rumour that he has decided to play for Belgium.   The forward, born of a Belgian father and a Nigeria mother was invited for the Super Eagles Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sierra Leone before the outbreak of the Covid- […]
Sports

Iheanacho fires Lesotho, Benin Republic warning

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

…scores hattrick in Leicester’s 5-0 rout of Sheffield …hails teammates for heroics   Super Eagles striker Kelechi Iheanacho may have sent panic into the camps of Nigeria’s opponents in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers, Benin Republic and Lesotho, after he fired a hattrick in Leicester City’s 5-0 rout of Sheffield United in the English […]
Sports

Mourinho named new Roma boss

Posted on Author Reporter

  Jose Mourinho has been appointed Roma manager from the start of next season. The 58-year-old will replace fellow Portuguese Paulo Fonseca, who Roma announced earlier on Tuesday would leave at the end of the current season, reports the BBC. Mourinho, sacked by Tottenham on April 19, has signed a three-year deal with the three-time Serie A […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica