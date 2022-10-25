Partners HC donates passport waiting lounge to NIS

As part of its corporate social responsibility, Partners HC Company, a reputable travel management company and the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), have commissioned a waiting lounge donated by the aviation firm at the Ikoyi passport office, Lagos.

Partners HC in its magnanimity deemed it fit to embark on the project from foundation to finish with the sole aim of providing NIS-teeming customers the comfort they deserve while waiting for the sorting and subsequent collection of their already-produced passports.

This shows the company’s readiness to collaborate with the NIS in the provision of seamless service to the general public. Comptroller in charge of Lagos Passport Command, Mrs. Mfon Udom while commissioning the newly built and well-furnished waiting lounge noted that the Comptroller General of Nigeria immigration service, Idris Isa Jere, and the Zonal Coordinator, Assistant Comptroller General (ACG) OG Osisanya would have loved to witness this occasion in person to express their profound gratitude to partners HC for their demonstration of love for humanity, especially, passport applicant at the Ikoyi passport office but due to pressing engagements elsewhere could not attend the epoch-making event.

“However, I stand here on their behalf and say a very big thank you to partner HC for such a great feat. I assure you that you have written your name on the sands of time because your act of kindness has gone into the anal of history as a good model of corporate social responsibility. We are most grateful.”

