Partners unveil exciting holiday experience in Lagos

Balmoral Group and Octoplus Marketing Group have partnered with CEC to unveil Wonderland Lagos 2022 for Nigerians and others. The extensive holiday experience, which, according to them, will take over Lagos in December, is known as Wonderland Lagos.

Made up of four villages, Qatar Live in Wonderland Lagos, Christmas in Wonderland, Wonder X and Wonderland Market, all will be in one venue to deliver an overwhelming holiday experience of excitement and delight to guests at the Eko Energy City. At the unveiling, co-founder of Wonderland and CEO Balmoral Group, Ezekiel Adamu, explained that Wonderland Lagos is out to be an enchanting experience for guests during the fun-filled festive season. He also pointed that each of the four different villages otherwise known as ‘Four wonders’ delivers its own unique experience to every cadre of guests as it cuts across different age, gender, and social groups.

“The different villages make a wholesome experience for every individual; from the kids to the teens, young adults and even our mummies and daddies, ev-eryone is definitely catered for in Wonderland Lagos,” he said. Also speaking at the launch event, Vinni, co-founder Wonderland Lagos, expressed his excitement in the project as he noted that holiday experience in Lagos, Nigeria is about to witness awesome changes. According to Vinni, Wonderland Lagos – the city that never sleeps would open doors to guests on 1st of December 2022 and run various activities across all four villages till January 2nd, 2023. “This is the biggest, never seen holiday experience coming to Lagos with this maiden edition and take on Africa at large”, he added.

