Partnership key To Development in Niger Delta Region

President Muhammadu Buhari is taking determined steps to rewrite the narrative of development in the Niger Delta region by seeking the implementation of partnership with all the nine states government and critical stakeholders with the intervention agencies in the region.

The time has come for all State Government , Intervention Agencies and service providers in the Niger Delta region to see partnership as the key to the problems of under development in the region.

A one time United Nation Secretary – General, Ban ki- Moon once said that “One of the main lessons I have learned during my five years as Secretary-General is that broad partnership are the key to solving broad challenges. When governments, the United Nations, businesses, philanthropies and civil society work hand-in-hand, we can achieve great things.”

The Honourable Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Obong Umana Okon Umana has reaffirmed the Importance of Partnership in the Development of the Niger Delta region.

The Minister stated this in an interview recently, on radio Nigeria audience participatory programme “Politics Nationwide”. ” I also think that another area has to do with the need to strengthen collaboration with other stakeholders and the state governments in the region”.

Umana said the idea of strengthening collaboration have been appreciated by various stakeholders and governor’s of the region, adding that this is the first time that shareholders will be involved in contract implementation in the region for a greater result.

His words, “Just recently when we had the meeting of the National Council on Niger Delta in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, I did say that we would ensure that we collaborate a lot more with the state governments and that it was wrong for the NDDC, for example, to go and start projects in any state without discussing with various state governments. If you go and start something, you may be duplicating projects and wasting efforts and resources and may not even fit into the development plan of the various states. So, I believe we did not do too well in the area of collaboration. Now, it’s one area we are working on, to moving forward, I believe that we will have some improvement in this area”.

The process will help the Federal government to overcome the issue of duplicating of projects, wasting of effort and resources, and ensure more development in the Niger Delta region.

Since the present Minister came on board , he has adopted the message of proper collaboration in the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs and the NDDC, for holistic development in the region.This partnership with governor’s of the region is to guide the development process towards synergy, in order to achieve the desired results for the people.The MNDA and NDDC did not do well in this grey area for the years past.

Furthermore, the Minister added that the MNDA and NDDC are taking steps to ensure that they can change the future, if we can correct the past mistakes, they have started a process of consulting with state governors before projects are embarked upon.

“We are taking that seriously and we’ll ensure that state government lead the way , guide the development process so that the NDDC as an interventionist agency can do better”.

Meanwhile, the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel has given the leadership of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs a pat on the back for the new structures of development proposed for the region, which seeks collaboration with governors of the Niger Delta Region.

Governor Emmanuel made this known during a courtesy visit on him by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr Umana Umana at Government house Uyo.

In identifying partnership with NDDC as a critical success factor in the development of the region, he pointed out that without the Niger Delta Development Commission working hand in glove with the Government of the Niger Delta Region, projects executed by the commission may not address the peculiar needs of the people.

The governor noted that once there is partnership between both parties, the purpose of bringing development to the people will be achieved.

Moreso, the intervention agency which was established by the former President Olusegun Obasanjo in 2000, to offer a lasting solution to the socio-economic problems of the Niger Deltans has since been described by many commentators as a place where contracts were approved but not executed, since there was no proper collaboration with the State Government for Supervision and monitoring of the project, leading to many contract being abandon.

But, the Buhari-led Federal Government has shown commitment more than any other administration in addressing abandonment and low rate of completion of the projects the NDDC awarded. No wonder the Minister of the Niger Delta Affairs, Mr. Umana stated that the Buhari administration has performed excellently well in the Niger Delta region.

