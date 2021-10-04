Parts of Lagos To Experience power outages For Eight Weeks

There is no doubt that residents living in some parts of Lagos State would have to endure power outages for the next eight weeks.

The affected areas, according to the Chief Technical Officer, Ikeja Electric (IE), Jide Kumapayi, to include Oregun axis; Police Training College axis; Anifowoshe; Ojodu; Oba Akran; Magodo; Omole Phase 1 and Oke-Ira, among others.

Kumapayi, who made this known in Lagos, explained that the reason is to enable the IE carry out an upgrade to the 132KVA conductors from Ogba to Ikeja.

The power outage, it was learnt would run from 8am to 6pm daily and it will begin on October 11.

Like this: Like Loading...