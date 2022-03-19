News Top Stories

Party: Akpanudoedehe remains APC national secretary

… as Buni continues reconciliation

Contrary to reports claiming that the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress has removed its National Secretary, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, the leadership of the party has clarified that his office remains intact. Akpanudoedehe and the Chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, met at the National Secretariat of the APC yesterday to continue preparations along the line of scheduled activities. The party’s caretaker committee chaired by Buni said in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive that things should go back to status quo, Akpanudoedehe remained the National Secretary of APC.

In an interview with the media on Friday, which was released by the office of Akpanudoedehe, also confirmed that he remained the party’s national secretary, noting that Buhari’s directive that status quo ante be maintained, solidified that position. Akpanudoedehe said: “Our chairman (Buni) cannot go against the instruction of the President. In his last letter, the President has given the directive that the status quo ante should remain. The Chairman is a very brilliant man, he respects the President and will not go against that. “I am the National Secretary of APC and the Constitution is very clear on that.

The INEC has said for you to sack any of us, you need 21 days notice. I want to also thank the APC for giving content to the media houses to sell their papers. We have promoted your economy in the last month. “I should be celebrated for standing with the chairman. We should celebrate loyalty, integrity. You can only celebrate good. Why would I be punished for standing with the chair-man? It is a virtue. So nothing has changed in APC. I remain the National Secretary and reconciliation efforts are ongoing. It is one party.” Meanwhile, the Buniled APC caretaker committee has continued efforts at reconciling aggrieved members of the party ahead of the March 26 National Convention. Reconciliatory efforts, it was gathered, were to ensure that the forthcoming Convention is seamless and that party stakeholders and members are united for a successful outing at the convention and at the general elections.

 

