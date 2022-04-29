PARTY CHIEFTAIN: Jonathan better in 2015 if APC gives him 2023 ticket

…queries party’s desperation to win presidency

A leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State, Comrade Jonathan Vatsa, has said he will leave the ruling party and also quit politics if ex-President Goodluck Jonathan is allowed to join the APC to contest the 2023 presidential election as it means he was the better candidate in the 2015 presidential poll.

This is as mixed reactions continue to greet the alleged moves by some powerful forcesingovernmentandthe APC to pull Jonathan out of theoppositionPeoplesDemocratic Party (PDP) to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, whodefeatedhiminthe 2015 election. Vatsa, who spoke with reporters in Minna on Thursday, said he would agree with a one-time governor who once said there is no morality in politics if Jonathan accepts to contest the presidency on the APC ticket. “I pray it is mere rumour or fake news,” he said. Vatsa added: “I will not only leave the party, I will quit politics and go back to the farm.

“We (APC) told Nigerians in 2015, that Jonathan was a devil, Jonathan was corrupt, Jonathan was incompetent to address insecurity in the country, Jonathan is from a minority tribe, and all manner of propaganda, seven years after he is now an angel.”

The former Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism said he is aware that the ruling party is desperate not to allow power to return to the PDP in 2023. He said: “After our seven years of a disappointing performance in all aspects, the option of Jonathan should not be on our table.

“It is so painful that the ruling party lied to Nigerians in 2015 in a desperate move to get power by all means, including the threat of violence which has today divided the country along ethnic and religious lines. This country has never been as divided as it is today.” Vatsa attributed the killings and tension in the country to “the hatred campaign” by the ruling party ahead of the 2015 elections. On Jonathan’s chances of winning the presidential election, Vatsa said: “He cannot win under the APC no matter the amount of rigging.

“Nigerians cannot sincerely vote for the APC again no matter who is the candidate or is it those that their relations are with kidnappers that will vote you or those that their loved ones have been killed by kidnappers. “You cannot rig an election when the people are not with you, it is the people that help you to rig an election and the people are not with us right now, except we are lying and deceiving ourselves that the people are with us.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...